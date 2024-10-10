Dubai Studio City to take part in Broadcast India Show 2024

Dubai Studio City is set to take part in Broadcast India Show 2024 on 17-19 October at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Dubai Studio City is part of TECOM Group PJSC, the creator of 10 specialised business districts and vibrant communities across Dubai, and is attending as Platinum Partner of the event, which is expected to unite 20,000 creative professionals for networking and knowledge exchange.

This year's edition Broadcast India Show will spotlight innovative trends shaping the future of the media, broadcast, and infotainment industries.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Studio City, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Production City at TECOM Group PJSC, said, "The cultural bridge linking India and the UAE is strengthened by the 3.5 million Indians who call the UAE their home, serving as a powerful platform for our media and entertainment sectors to collaboratively scale new heights of creativity."

He added, “Our participation at Broadcast India reaffirms our commitment to uniting production houses, artists, and technology providers to contribute to the global media landscape with original content from Dubai, fuelling diversified growth in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

Dubai Studio City will showcase its world-class infrastructure at Broadcast India Show 2024, including its acclaimed Sound Stages " among the region's largest facilities of its kind " in addition to backlots and production facilities.

Dubai Film and TV Commission, which supports an array of content production activities in the city, is also part of Dubai Studio City's ecosystem, offering seamless shooting experiences to producers, film crews, and filmmakers based at the district.

During the show, Dubai Studio City will also highlight its supportive ecosystem designed to nurture creativity and innovation, such as collaboration pathways with experts based at its sister districts, Dubai Media City and Dubai Production City.

