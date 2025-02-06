Dubai to Host Second Edition of Middle East Blockchain Awards as MENA Drives Global Crypto Growth

● Award ceremony will take place at the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab on 29 April, coinciding with global TOKEN2049 conference ● Between July 2023 and June 2024, MENA received an estimated on-chain value of $338.7 billion—accounting for 7.5% of the global transaction volume ● The UAE leads MENA blockchain growth, ranking third worldwide for digital currency usage ● Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni returns as second time judge, highlights the UAE’s status as global blockchain hub

The Middle East Blockchain Awards (MEBA) returns for its second year after the success of its inaugural edition, with Dubai selected as the host city. The ceremony will take place at the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab on April 29, coinciding with the TOKEN2049 conference. The event will unite industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries to celebrate achievements in blockchain and cryptocurrency.

MEBA 2025 arrives at a pivotal moment amid the rapid acceleration of blockchain adoption across the MENA region. Recent data from Chainalysis positioned the region as the seventh-largest cryptocurrency market in the world. Between July 2023 and June 2024, MENA received an estimated on-chain value of $338.7 billion—accounting for 7.5% of the global transaction volume.

Notably, the UAE has emerged as a global leader in digital asset adoption. According to Henley & Partners’ latest report, the UAE ranks third worldwide in digital currency usage. Chainalysis data also revealed that the UAE received approximately $34billion in cryptocurrencies between June 2023 and July 2024, experiencing a robust 42% year-on-year growth. This is driven by the country’s progressive approach to blockchain technology, with cities like Dubai establishing themselves as key innovation hubs.

Max Palethorpe, Founder and CEO of Hoko Group, the official organizers of MEBA, commented: "The Middle East Blockchain Awards provides a unique platform to recognize the incredible achievements that are driving the next wave of innovation in blockchain and digital transformation. With the UAE leading the charge in the Web 3.0 revolution, it’s inspiring to see industry leaders coming together to shape the future of this dynamic industry. This year’s event promises to be a true celebration of the pioneers who are pushing boundaries and setting new standards.”

Returning as a judge for the second consecutive year, Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO, AI for Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre (DBCC) added: “I am thrilled to be part of the judging panel once again and witness the rapid evolution of blockchain technologies in the MENA region. With the UAE at the forefront of this transformation, the government's forward-thinking approach, combined with the region’s dynamic innovation ecosystem, is accelerating the adoption of Web 3.0 technologies. The Middle East Blockchain Awards captures this momentum and further cements the UAE’s position as a global hub for blockchain excellence."

Other judges of the Middle East Blockchain Awards this year include:

● Jumana Al Darwish, Award Winning Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Happy Box

● Scott Melker, Host, The Wolf of All Streets Podcast, and Crypto TownHall

● Mario Nawfal, Host of Largest Show on X and Founder of International Blockchain Consulting Group

● Saqr Ereiqat, Secretary General of Dubai Digital Assets Association and Co-Founder of Crypto Oasis

● Jorge Sebastiao, Co-Founder Global Blockchain Organization and Co-Founder EcoX

● Matthies Mende, Founder and CEO of Bonuz and Co-Founder of Dubai Blockchain Center

MEBA aims to foster innovation, recognize excellence, and set new standards for blockchain and Web 3.0 projects across the region. In its inaugural edition in 2022, MEBA partnered with Abu Dhabi Global Market’s flagship platform, Abu Dhabi Finance Week, and the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association (MEAACBA).

Submissions are now open at www.mebawards.io, where participants can find additional details about the categories and the nomination process.

