Ducab to supply cables for Kai Tak Hospital project in Hong Kong

Ducab Group has been awarded a contract to electrify one of Hong Kong’s largest and most advanced hospital projects to date: the Acute Hospital in Kai Tak Development Area.

This came as part of the group's participation in Build4Asia 2025, a leading event for innovative technologies in the security, building, and electrical engineering sectors, held in Hong Kong from 15th to 17th July 2025.

Ducab’s cable supply to the infrastructure includes over 40,000 kilometres of high-performance XL-LSZH building wires and more than 15,000 kilometres of fire-resistant FLAM BICC 1 cables, designed for enhanced safety in critical applications.

The company is also supplying armoured LSZH cables as per BS 6724 standards and specialised FLAM BICC 6 fire-resistant cables to ensure system integrity even in emergencies.

Charles Edouard Mellagui, CEO, Ducab Cables Business, said, "The Kai Tak Hospital project exemplifies our commitment to supporting Asia's growing infrastructure needs at a time when healthcare soars to the top of government agendas. Healthcare facilities require the highest levels of safety and reliability, and our fire-resistant and low-smoke cable solutions provide the essential backbone for these critical operations."

Ducab’s involvement reflects its mission to support critical infrastructure across borders and its global export capabilities in meeting international standards and specifications.