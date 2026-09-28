Emirates Group concludes ForsaTEK 2026, showcasing more than 60 technology projects

Technology

Annual innovation event featured over 90 sessions and experiences focused on artificial intelligence, robotics and the future of aviation and travel

The event featured more than 90 sessions and experiences and showcased over 60 technology projects and solutions, highlighting how emerging ideas can progress from research and experimentation to practical applications supporting aviation and travel operations.

Dubai: The Emirates Group has concluded the fourth edition of ForsaTEK 2026, its annual innovation showcase, bringing together leaders and experts from the technology, aviation and business sectors.

The event featured more than 90 sessions and experiences and showcased over 60 technology projects and solutions, highlighting how emerging ideas can progress from research and experimentation to practical applications supporting aviation and travel operations.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said: “Over the last four years, ForsaTEK has become a platform for innovation and a testing ground for bold and ambitious ideas that put emerging technologies to work. Some of these concepts have gone on to be implemented into practical solutions delivering real value for our business and operations.”

He added: “In a world that is increasingly integrated with digital technologies, ForsaTEK is a showcase for how the Emirates Group is building a culture that fosters innovation and experimentation, building the future of travel and aviation.”

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, attended the event and was welcomed by Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, and senior Emirates Group executives.

Focus on AI and innovation

ForsaTEK 2026 brought together leaders and experts from technology, aviation, business and academia to discuss the role of intelligent systems in business transformation and innovation.

During the opening fireside chat, Al Olama highlighted the UAE's ability to anticipate technological shifts and turn emerging technologies into practical applications. He emphasised that the value of artificial intelligence lies in the benefits it delivers to people and that organisations should test new ideas and make informed decisions about their use.

The programme included discussions on artificial intelligence featuring Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, and Adnan Kazim, Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Other speakers included Emmanuel Marill, Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa at OpenAI; Rohan Murty, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Soroco; and Dan Hagen, Global Chief Data and Technology Officer at Havas.

A live panel on human-AI collaboration featured Omar Al Ismail, Chief Investment Officer at MGX, Dr Saeeda Jaffar, Managing Director International at Circle, and a voice-enabled AI agent named Maryam 3.0.

The second day of the event included workshops and presentations by Roy Casagranda and Majed Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Museum of the Future.

Academic Research Collective launched

During the event, the Emirates Group launched the Academic Research Collective (ARC), a research and learning platform connecting the Group with a network of research-intensive universities.

The initiative aims to support applied research, evidence-based studies and minimum viable products while fostering knowledge exchange, talent development and industry-academia partnerships.

OpenAI partnership

Building on its strategic collaboration with OpenAI announced during the Dubai Airshow in 2025, the Emirates Group highlighted the next phase of the partnership.

The initiative provides employees with secure access to advanced AI models and conversational tools to support productivity, innovation and collaboration across the organisation.

Technology solutions showcased

Among the projects showcased at ForsaTEK 2026 was ARRIVE, an in-house framework developed by Emirates Group IT to support software engineering using agentic AI while maintaining governance and human oversight.

By the end of August 2026, more than 2,000 IT employees had been onboarded through the AI Gateway platform.

Emirates Service Delivery showcased digital solutions supporting cabin crew operations, including virtual reality training tools, safety and emergency procedure training, and crew-focused operational applications.

Meanwhile, dnata Technical Services presented its Smart Hub, an automated and digitally connected inventory management solution designed to improve inventory control, productivity and operational efficiency while supporting sustainability goals.

Startup participation

Intelak, the travel and tourism-focused incubator established by the Emirates Group and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, showcased seven startups during the event.

The startups will continue working with Intelak and the Department of Economy and Tourism to develop proof-of-concept projects in support of Dubai's entrepreneurship objectives under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Held on 21 and 22 September, ForsaTEK 2026 focused on agentic AI, robotics and human-AI collaboration, while highlighting solutions developed by Emirates Group teams and partners to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and shape the future of work.