EU children's social media access curbed soon as age verification app is ready

Technology

This ⁠app ⁠gives parents, teachers, caretakers a powerful tool to protect ⁠children, says EU's digital chief

The EU will set ‌up a European coordination mechanism so age verification is ensured in the respective national schemes

Brussels: The EU's age verification app for online ‌platforms is technically ready and will soon be available to use, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ⁠said on Wednesday, as member states move ahead with their plans to curb ‌social media access for children.

"We are moving ahead with ‌full speed and determination ‌on the enforcement of our ‌European rules. ‌We are holding online platforms accountable," von der Leyen ‌said at a press ⁠conference in Brussels with the EU's digital chief, Henna Virkkunen.

"This ⁠app ⁠gives parents, teachers, caretakers a powerful tool to protect ⁠children. We will have zero tolerance for companies that do not respect our children's rights."

The EU will set ‌up a European coordination mechanism so age verification is ensured in the respective national schemes, Virkkunen added.