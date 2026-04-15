Technology
EU children's social media access curbed soon as age verification app is ready
This app gives parents, teachers, caretakers a powerful tool to protect children, says EU's digital chief
Brussels: The EU's age verification app for online platforms is technically ready and will soon be available to use, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, as member states move ahead with their plans to curb social media access for children.
"We are moving ahead with full speed and determination on the enforcement of our European rules. We are holding online platforms accountable," von der Leyen said at a press conference in Brussels with the EU's digital chief, Henna Virkkunen.
"This app gives parents, teachers, caretakers a powerful tool to protect children. We will have zero tolerance for companies that do not respect our children's rights."
The EU will set up a European coordination mechanism so age verification is ensured in the respective national schemes, Virkkunen added.