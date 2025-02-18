Expo City Dubai and Heriot-Watt University collaborate to create UAE Robotarium

Expo City Dubai and Heriot-Watt University are working together to establish the UAE Robotarium – an advanced research and development (R&D) facility focused on robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), housed at Expo City, that will drive technological progress and boost the UAE’s position as a global innovation leader.

Bringing together innovators from across the public and private sectors, this proposed world-class research centre will incubate robotics and AI startups, develop and commercialise innovative technologies and showcase the application and benefits of automation across various aspects of urban life.

Under the partnership, Expo City Dubai will sponsor a cohort of PhD candidates within Heriot-Watt University’s Centre for Doctoral Training, ensuring a steady influx of talent to develop original Intellectual Property (IP), developing crucial tech skills and forming the backbone of this pioneering initiative.

Najeeb Mohamed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Expo City Dubai Authority, said: “We are delighted to collaborate again with Heriot-Watt University to establish the UAE’s first Robotarium, cementing Expo City Dubai’s position as an incubator for innovation, a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas. This world-class research centre will attract the best talent to drive transformative solutions that benefit communities and improve the quality of urban living, fully supporting Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33) and the UAE’s position as a hub for global innovation.”

Professor Dame Heather McGregor, Provost and Vice Principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai: “This pioneering project exemplifies collaboration between academia, industry and government, and we look forward to working with Expo City Dubai to drive AI and robotics research. Heriot-Watt University has been a leading British higher education institution for 20 years in the UAE and we continue to enhance our commitment to academic excellence and research. We are proud to contribute and support the UAE’s bold vision and propel the country’s leadership in automation and advanced technologies.”

The UAE Robotarium will advance the nation’s knowledge-based economy and promote global competitiveness in AI and robotics, contributing to the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, the UAE Innovation Strategy and the UAE Industrial Strategy known as Operation 300bn.

The agreement was signed by Najeeb Mohamed Al-Ali and Professor Dame Heather McGregor in the presence of His Excellency Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Richard Lochhead, Scotland’s Minister for Business; and Edward Hobart, British Ambassador to the UAE.

As a blueprint for sustainable urban living, Expo City Dubai is a hub for human-centric solutions that benefit both people and the planet, pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology to address today’s most pressing urban challenges. The partnership extends Dubai’s relationship with the esteemed Heriot-Watt University, which participated in Expo 2020 Dubai and has operated its UAE campus since 2005, and builds on recent international collaborations, including an agreement with Korean business and technology organisations to foster innovation and entrepreneurship at the city.

