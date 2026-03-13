FIRST ENCRYPTED MESSAGING APP LAUNCHED WITHIN BLUESKY PLATFORM

Technology

Emirates 24/7 — In a move that distinguishes decentralized social networks from major tech platforms, Bluesky has integrated a new technology from the startup "Germ Network" to provide end-to-end encrypted messaging directly within its app. The "Germ DM" application has become the first private messaging service that can be operated seamlessly from inside Bluesky. Along with this launch, Germ is releasing new guidelines allowing other apps built on the underlying "AT Protocol" to function within the Bluesky environment.

According to TechCrunch, this integration highlights how open social systems allow developers to create and run new features independently of the platform owner. Bluesky announced this pilot integration earlier this month, enabling Germ users to add a button to their profiles, allowing others to message them in a fully encrypted environment. The independent Germ app is currently in public beta on iOS in North America and Europe, and following the integration announcement, daily active users reportedly surged fivefold.

Germ Network, based in California, was co-founded by communications researcher Tessa Brown, a former Stanford lecturer, and Mark Shaw, a former privacy engineer at Apple. The company positions its new encrypted chat tool as a modern alternative to established platforms like iMessage, Signal, and WhatsApp, leveraging advanced decentralized technologies to enhance user privacy and platform flexibility.