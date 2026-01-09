flydubai Selects ZestIoT to Digitise Turnaround Operations Across the Network

flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has selected ZestIoT to deploy its state-of-the-art Turnaround Management Platform at Dubai International (DXB) and across the airline’s expanding network.

The platform will digitise turnaround operations and provide the airline with real-time visibility as well as AI-driven and prediction-based collaboration, enabling smarter, more efficient decision-making. By improving operational execution and predictability, the solution is designed to help deliver on-time departures and elevate the passenger experience, aligning with flydubai’s commitments to innovation and delivering an elevated and convenient customer travel experience.

Mohamed Hassan, Senior Vice President of Airport Services & Cargo at flydubai, said: “As we steadily expand our operations, real-time visibility and optimised performance are essential to further improving connectivity for our passengers across our growing network. By adopting the latest digital solutions, we look forward to building on our successful partnership with ZestIoT as we further enhance our operational efficiency.”

Today, flydubai has built a growing network of more than 135 destinations across 58 countries and is served by a modern and efficient fleet of 97 Boeing 737 aircraft. At Dubai International (DXB), the airline operates an average of 370 flights daily, supporting Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading aviation hubs.

Amit Sukhija, Chief Executive Officer at ZestIoT, said: “ZestIoT is excited to partner with flydubai on this significant step forward. As an agile airline, flydubai is leading the way in adopting state-of-the-art turnaround management technology to transform its operations for the future.

This decision underpins the need for AI and predictions-driven exceptions management, while enabling real-time collaboration to manage day of operations for airlines. While many in the industry are still piloting such solutions, flydubai is taking decisive action. With our multi-source data orchestration, visibility-driven with a smart AI agent platform, we are proud to empower their workforce, enhance collaboration, take smarter decisions and deliver measurable impact.”

This collaboration underscores ZestIoT’s position as a trusted innovation partner to leading airlines and airports globally, driving transformation in turnaround management, operational efficiency, and passenger experience.