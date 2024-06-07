ForsaTEK V2.0 fosters a trailblazing platform for innovation in aviation

Bigger and better, the second edition of ForsaTEK did not disappoint the hundreds who visited and went away inspired after watching innovation in action.

The Emirates Group’s annual innovation platform, ForsaTEK brings together the organisation’s formidable technology and industry partnerships, start-up ecosystem, highly sought after thought leaders and speakers, youth, plus new concepts and ideas. This year, a new partnership, a robotics zone, and demos of futuristic tech stole the spotlight.

ForsaTEK was officially opened by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline and Group in the presence of His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, UAE’s Minister of Youth Affairs and the first Arab to perform a spacewalk. Also present at the event were dignitaries and senior Emirates Group executives.

HH Sheikh Ahmed said: “With technology and innovation having such a transformative impact on our industry and lives every day, launching ForsaTEK was absolutely the right thing to do. It aligns with our vision and our role, both in the industry and globally. Last year’s event proved to be a powerful learning and networking opportunity for our stakeholders and our employees.

“On a much larger scale this year, a key focus for ForsaTEK is displaying innovation in action. More than ever, our industry needs to collaborate and partner with key stakeholders – from government entities and tech partners to start-ups and industry titans from different fields. ForsaTEK weaves together different strands, technology, ideas, concepts, commitment and intent to bring brave and revolutionary new solutions to the table.”



Keynotes and panels



HE Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi delivered the first keynote speech, which was centred around the importance of youth to innovation. This was followed by thought-provoking panel discussions on the corporate venture world, humanoid robots and aviation, the collision of AI with other technologies, Dubai’s role in shaping the future, innovation proximity, and the relentless march of robotics.

Senior executives and thought leaders from Dubai Future Foundation, Meta, Microsoft, Block Gemini, Boardwalk Robotics and prestigious universities articulated their vision, perspectives and challenges at the event. The Emirates Group’s senior leadership addressed how innovation will shape the travel industry.



Partners and partnerships



At ForsaTEK, the Emirates Group announced its agreement with Onyx by J.P. Morgan, the firm’s blockchain business unit, and the first organisation to come under the Group’s recently launched Blockchain Development Centre. The collaboration will focus on research and development, education, and implementation of blockchain technology. It will provide the Group with cutting-edge finance blockchain solutions tailored to the aviation industry, enhancing its financial operations and customer experiences.

The Group’s Blockchain Development Centre has four pillars: collaboration and advocacy; R&D; education and coaching; and innovation.

This year, the Emirates Group’s partners enthralled visitors with an eclectic and engaging mix of innovation and technology. Demos included AI-centred activations by AWS, caged drone by e&, Gen AI Avatar by Microsoft, and Smart Trolley by Airbus. EasyMile showcased its drones and autonomous vehicles, HiveRobotics its cleaning bot for aircraft seats, Holoplot its innovation audio technology, SITA its Flexbox, and the Technical University of Munich its futuristic robotic skins. Web3 demos included spatial computing, blockchain and biometric payments.



Start-up souk



Start-ups from the Aviation X Lab and Intelak accelerator programmes came in full force in a souk-style space to demonstrate their ideas and cool tech. They pitched their POCs (proof of concept) and their vision to revolutionise aviation and travel to a large audience of VIPs, investors, and the wider tech industry.



Youth



ForsaTEK also serves to inspire and educate youth with university and secondary school students attending the event in large numbers. Prizes were awarded to students who best addressed a challenge launched in April on how wearable technology can be used to support baggage handlers at Dubai airport.



ForsaTEK is derived from ‘Forsa’, which means ‘your opportunities’ in Arabic, and is also a play on ‘technology’ and Emirates (code ‘EK’).



About Intelak

The Emirates Group created Intelak, a start-up incubator and accelerator programme in collaboration with partners Amadeus, Microsoft, Accenture, and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism. The programme is designed to identify and support start-ups in the travel, tourism, and aviation sectors, and to provide mentorship, resources, and funding opportunities to help them grow and succeed. The incubator is helping drive innovation and disruption in these sectors and is contributing to the growth and development of the broader start-up ecosystem in the UAE and beyond. Intelak has nurtured and supported a number of start-ups that have gone on to achieve significant growth and success. Visit: https://intelak.com/



About Aviation X Lab

Aviation X Lab is a visionary partnership between the Emirates Group, Collins Aerospace, Thales, Airbus, and GE Aerospace that aims to transform the aviation industry by enhancing the customer journey. Through a series of moonshots launched in every cycle, Aviation X Lab brings together start-ups, corporations, governments, and academia to develop breakthrough solutions that push the boundaries of possibilities in aviation. The platform focuses on diverse themes – from sustainability to safety and efficiency – with the ultimate goal of creating a seamless and enjoyable experience for customers. By leveraging the latest technologies, data analytics, and cross-disciplinary expertise, Aviation X Lab is revolutionising air travel and shaping the future of the industry in alignment with the UAE's visionary national agenda, 2071. Visit: https://www.theaviationxlab.com/

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.