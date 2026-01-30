Google Brings More Gemini AI Features to Chrome Browser

Google has announced that it is bringing more of its Gemini AI features to its Chrome browser, the latest in the company’s efforts to put its new-age tech front and centre for users.

The Gemini-powered features include the image generation tool Nano Banana, Google’s “Personal Intelligence” feature and “Auto browse,” an agentic AI tool that lets users command the browser to perform various tasks across the web with a single prompt. Google is also introducing a new Chrome design that includes a panel on the right side of the browser that keeps the Gemini chatbot available as users surf the web.

“Our testers have used it for all sorts of things: scheduling appointments, filling out tedious online forms, collecting their tax documents, getting quotes for plumbers and electricians, checking if their bills are paid, filing expense reports, managing their subscriptions, and speeding up renewing their driving licenses — a tonne of time saved,” said Parisa Tabriz, Vice President of Chrome, in a blog post.

Additionally, the new features show how Google is trying to make its Chrome browser more personalised for users. Earlier this month, Google launched the personalised feature “Personal Intelligence” in the Gemini app. The feature connects information from apps like Gmail and Google Photos to provide users personalised answers in the Gemini chatbot.

The updates also show the company is trying to realise Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis’s vision for building out a “universal assistant,” which he has defined as a helper that can plan and take actions on a user’s behalf across any device.