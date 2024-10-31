Google Launches MENA’s Largest AI Initiative from Dubai

Google has unveiled the AI Opportunity Initiative for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), its largest regional AI venture to date. With the goal of providing essential AI skills, research funding, and enhanced access to Google’s AI tools, the initiative aims to empower over half a million people in MENA within the first two years.

Google.org, Google’s philanthropic division, has committed a total of USD 15 million through 2027 to fund organizations across MENA, ensuring AI-driven opportunities are accessible to all. This initiative is particularly timely, with research from the Economist Impact projecting a USD 320 billion economic boost from AI in MENA by 2030.

Highlights of the AI Opportunity Initiative:

AI Skill-Building Programs: Google is rolling out a comprehensive AI curriculum in Arabic as part of its "Maharat min Google" digital skills program. This includes targeted educational initiatives for underserved communities, with a focus on women, youth, migrants, and rural residents across countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. AI Research & Solutions: Google has introduced an AI Research Fund, supporting projects in healthcare, climate change, and education. Additionally, a grant to startAD will focus on developing AI solutions for healthcare accessibility in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Gemini AI Features in Arabic: Launched in Arabic, Gemini now supports over 16 dialects, with new features designed for personalized assistance, teenage-friendly experiences, and image generation using Arabic prompts. Infrastructure Investment: Google is also expanding its cloud infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait in partnership with local entities like the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

During the Google AI Connect Event held at the Etihad Museum, Ruth Porat, President of Alphabet and Google, emphasized the importance of AI in regional economic growth, stating, “AI is poised to contribute USD 320 billion to MENA’s economy by 2030. Google is ensuring that people and communities in the region have the skills needed to benefit from this emerging technology.”

The event welcomed key figures, including Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, alongside other regional leaders in business and technology.

Notable Quotes from Partners:

Village Capital : CEO Allie Burns highlighted the initiative's commitment to underserved communities, focusing on AI training and mentorship for local organizations.

: CEO Allie Burns highlighted the initiative's commitment to underserved communities, focusing on AI training and mentorship for local organizations. Raspberry Pi Foundation : CEO Philip Colligan noted their new partnership with Amideast, aiming to empower teachers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to educate students on AI.

: CEO Philip Colligan noted their new partnership with Amideast, aiming to empower teachers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to educate students on AI. startAD: Assistant Director Rami Aljundi emphasized the shared mission of using AI to drive progress in healthcare, sustainability, and economic empowerment.

Through partnerships, educational initiatives, and infrastructure investments, Google’s AI Opportunity Initiative is set to tra

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.