Google Launches MENA’s Largest AI Initiative from Dubai

Google has unveiled the AI Opportunity Initiative for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), its largest regional AI venture to date. With the goal of providing essential AI skills, research funding, and enhanced access to Google’s AI tools, the initiative aims to empower over half a million people in MENA within the first two years.
Google.org, Google’s philanthropic division, has committed a total of USD 15 million through 2027 to fund organizations across MENA, ensuring AI-driven opportunities are accessible to all. This initiative is particularly timely, with research from the Economist Impact projecting a USD 320 billion economic boost from AI in MENA by 2030.
Highlights of the AI Opportunity Initiative:
During the Google AI Connect Event held at the Etihad Museum, Ruth Porat, President of Alphabet and Google, emphasized the importance of AI in regional economic growth, stating, “AI is poised to contribute USD 320 billion to MENA’s economy by 2030. Google is ensuring that people and communities in the region have the skills needed to benefit from this emerging technology.”
The event welcomed key figures, including Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, alongside other regional leaders in business and technology.
Notable Quotes from Partners:
Through partnerships, educational initiatives, and infrastructure investments, Google’s AI Opportunity Initiative is set to tra
