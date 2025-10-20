Hamdan bin Mohammed Approves New AI Initiatives for Dubai's Digital Transformation

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today approved a package of artificial intelligence (AI) projects and initiatives aimed at accelerating Dubai’s adoption of future technologies and driving digital transformation across key sectors.

The projects, which included the launch of the ‘AI Infrastructure Empowerment Platform’ and the setting up of the ‘Dubai AI Acceleration Taskforce’, as well as the ‘Unicorn 30 Programme’, were approved during the second 2025 meeting of the Higher Committee for Future Technology Development and the Digital Economy, where His Highness reviewed the progress and achievements accomplished over the past period.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed stressed that Dubai is committed to achieving its vision of becoming the world’s fastest, smartest and most prepared city to adopt future technologies and AI.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that Dubai’s journey is guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aim to build an integrated digital economy powered by knowledge and innovation, further consolidating the emirate’s position as a global hub for advanced technologies.

His Highness said: “Our vision is clear, and our priorities are well defined. We are in a constant race to enhance the readiness of our government entities not only to keep pace with future transformations but also to make the most of AI tools in delivering services that are more efficient, secure, and innovative, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that Dubai’s success is built on integration, collaboration, and a shared commitment across government entities to deliver real and lasting impact, adding that Dubai has developed a unified ecosystem that operates with a collective mindset, one that promotes data exchange, accelerates progress, and places the well-being of people and society at the top of its priorities.

His Highness said Dubai continues to strengthen its status as a magnet for talent, a destination for innovators, and a global hub for developing future solutions through the integration of technology, knowledge, and determination. He noted that every step Dubai takes in its technological and economic transformation journey will consolidate its position as a global benchmark for smart governance, agile operations, and sustainable development.

AI Infrastructure Empowerment Platform

During the Higher Committee’s meeting, His Highness approved the launch of the ‘AI Infrastructure Empowerment Platform’, to enable government entities in Dubai to accelerate the adoption of AI technologies and expand their application across vital sectors.

The platform provides a secure and fully integrated digital environment that combines advanced infrastructure with ready-to-use smart services, empowering entities to develop AI-driven solutions and services with higher quality, faster delivery, and lower costs, while ensuring the highest levels of cybersecurity and reliability.

The platform seeks to achieve several objectives including: accelerating the government use of AI technologies; improving operational efficiency, reducing costs through a shared digital infrastructure that optimises resource utilisation; and strengthening governance and cybersecurity frameworks to safeguard government data and maintain its integrity and trustworthiness.

Dubai AI Acceleration Taskforce

Also approved during the committee’s meeting was the creation of the ‘Dubai AI Acceleration Taskforce’ to strengthen collaboration among government entities and align their strategic vision for adopting AI applications within an integrated framework that supports Dubai’s digital transformation journey.

The establishment of the team follows comprehensive discussions conducted by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) with Chief AI officers from 27 government entities, which identified key challenges and opportunities in the field. The team will focus on enhancing institutional integration, accelerating decision-making, and driving measurable impact across sectors by expediting the adoption of the latest AI technologies.

Unicorn 30 Programme

His Highness also approved the launch of ‘Unicorn 30 Programme’, developed by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy with the participation of 80 local and international companies specialising in entrepreneurship and startup development. The programme aims to fast-track the growth of 30 emerging companies across new economic sectors, enabling them to become global unicorns (billion-dollar enterprises) originating from Dubai.

Launched under the umbrella of Dubai Founders HQ, the programme aims to leverage global best practices to empower startups and strengthen Dubai’s digital economy ecosystem. It features 10 key initiatives covering financing, growth, regulation, and governance, all designed to create a supportive environment that enables startups to scale globally and reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

GITEX Global 2026

Additionally, the committee reviewed plans for the upcoming edition of GITEX Global, scheduled for December 2026, which will mark a major milestone in the event’s 45-year evolution. Moving from the Dubai World Trade Centre to Expo City Dubai, the event will take on a new scale and scope, featuring richer content, expanded global participation, and greater engagement from international media and industry leaders. The relocation aims to deliver an unparalleled experience supported by advanced infrastructure and a sustainable, green environment that reflects Dubai’s future-oriented vision.

Progress report

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on a report outlining key achievements of major projects launched over the past few months including Dubai PropTech Hub, the first of its kind in the region, which was announced last July with the aim of creating the largest hub for property technology companies in the Middle East and North Africa by 2030. The hub seeks to attract 200 specialised companies in the sector and create over 3,000 skilled jobs, while supporting Dubai’s innovation-driven economy through 171 new construction-related roles. His Highness was also briefed on the operational strategy of Dubai Founders HQ, which was approved during the committee’s first meeting of 2025 and launched last week.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Vice Chairman of the Committee; His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority; His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation; His Excellency Ahmed bin Byat, Vice Chair of the Board of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; His Excellency Malek Al Malek, Director General of the Dubai Development Authority; Arif Amiri, CEO of the DIFC Authority; and Maha Al Mezaina, General Rapporteur of the Committee.