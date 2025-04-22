Hamdan bin Mohammed attends launch of Dubai AI Week 2025

- His Highness attends AI Retreat, part of Dubai AI Week 2025, which features leading global technology companies and organisations

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, said that the ability of governments to keep pace with the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence will be a key benchmark of their success in realising strategic objectives and enhancing community wellbeing.

His Highness said: “The world is witnessing unprecedented scientific and technological advancements. We are at a crucial phase in which we seek to position Dubai among the world’s most advanced and agile cities in embracing and shaping technological transformation. Our aim is to harness every opportunity to strengthen our economy, enhance our society, and build the future we envision.”

His Highness made these remarks today while attending the AI Retreat, held as part of Dubai AI Week 2025. The programme features 10 major events taking place over five days at AREA 2071, the Museum of the Future, and other key locations across the city.

Held at the Museum of the Future, the AI Retreat featured the participation of over 150 government officials and global experts. It included four closed roundtable discussions focused on data and governance, digital infrastructure, economy and investment, and talent development. Participants discussed key relevant policies and legislation, explored the opportunities provided by AI applications, and outlined strategies to amplify their positive developmental impact across vital sectors.

His Highness added: “During the AI Retreat, we reaffirmed the importance of adopting a proactive approach in the government sector to keep pace with the AI revolution. This ensures we remain best prepared for the significant transformations and radical changes the future holds.”

His Highness was accompanied during his visit by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation; His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation; along with a number of senior officials.

Key Events

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai AI Week runs from 21 to 25 April 2025 and features an extensive lineup of events, summits, competitions, and interactive activations.

The event is organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence and the Dubai Future Foundation, and attracts renowned global experts, policymakers, innovators, and industry leaders representing the world’s leading organisations and companies specialising in AI.

Key events of the week include the AI Retreat, Dubai Assembly for AI, Global Prompt Engineering Championship, Dubai AI Festival, Machines Can See summit, AI Week in Schools, AI Innovations Conference, HIMSS Executive Summit Dubai, and Hackathon: Agentic AI.

Dubai AI Week Partners

The strategic partners of Dubai AI Week include the Dubai Digital Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and the UAE Government’s Artificial Intelligence Office.

The Dubai AI Week also brings together leading global technology companies and organisations such as Meta, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Yango, Gartner, SWIFT, PwC, OpenAI, NVIDIA, Palantir, Cohere, ElevenLabs, and many more.

For more information on the events and activities taking place during Dubai AI Week, please visit: https://week.dub.ai

