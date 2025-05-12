Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights UAE’s focus on technology as a development enabler during visit to Google’s Dubai offices

His Highness reaffirms Dubai’s determination to emerge as a top global innovation hub through strategic partnerships with major technological companies

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, emphasised that the UAE accords tremendous importance to technological transformation as part of a strategic vision to establish itself as a hub for shaping the future. The UAE continues to strengthen its technological capabilities through exemplary partnerships with major global technology developers, actively promoting collaborations to drive new trends, with artificial intelligence being a prime example.

The statement came during Sheikh Hamdan's visit to the offices of Google in Dubai Innovation Hub. Upon his arrival at the company's headquarters, His Highness was welcomed by Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google; Anthony Nakache, Managing Director of Google in the Middle East and North Africa; and several company executives, who expressed appreciation for the UAE as an inspiring model in harnessing advanced technologies and AI solutions.

Strong synergy

The visit reflects the strong synergy between the UAE and the global tech company, particularly in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. The partnership dates back to 2008, when Google opened its offices in Dubai – the largest in the Middle East and North Africa – highlighting a collaboration that supports the leadership’s vision for the UAE’s digital transformation journey.

His Highness was apprised about Google's efforts in the field of artificial intelligence, including the company’s contributions through tools like the Gemini personal assistant and the NotebookLM application for research and writing – both powered by AI. His Highness’s visit was also marked by a preview of the Google Economic Impact Report for 2024, which highlighted economic spinoffs from Google products like Search, YouTube, Maps, Cloud and Ads.

The report explores the overall impact of Google’s products and services and the value the company provides to users, businesses, and communities across the UAE. This marks the first time Google has released such a report for the country.

His Highness was also briefed on the Google Accessibility Discovery Center in Dubai, which opened in September 2024. This facility is one of only seven worldwide and is the first and only of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Google executives reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s digital transformation goals, as demonstrated in training and capacity-building initiatives. Notably, Google has trained around 420,000 individuals in AI and how to leverage its technologies for business growth through its ‘Grow with Google’ programme.

Strategic vision

At the conclusion of the visit, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation for Google’s significant role in the UAE and the broader region, reaffirming Dubai’s commitment to harnessing technological advancements to accelerate sustainable development and shape the future. He reiterated Dubai’s goal of becoming a leading global hub for technological innovation through strategic partnerships with influential companies like Google.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; and His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

It is worth noting that Dubai considers the development and co-creation of future technologies – especially AI – a strategic priority. This focus is a core pillar of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to generate an average of AED100 billion annually in economic value from digital transformation and to position Dubai as a global capital of the digital economy and a key player in the international digital landscape.

