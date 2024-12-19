Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising the Dubai AI Week initiative to drive AI adoption

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), today issued directives for the ‘Dubai AI Week’ to be organised from 21 to 25 April, 2025. In its inaugural edition, the event will bring together global AI experts, thought leaders and decision-makers for a week-long series of conferences, initiatives, and exhibitions to explore advancements, share insights, and address real-world challenges. The first-of-its-kind initiative aligns with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence.

Dubai AI Week will feature a diverse range of events with extensive global participation from AI thought leaders, specialists, and executives representing leading AI-focused organisations. The primary events will be held at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071 in the Emirates Towers, Dubai.

The initiative will showcase key events, including the ‘AI Retreat’, ‘Dubai Assembly for Generative AI’, ‘Global Prompt Engineering Championship’, ‘Machines Can See’ Summit, and the ‘Dubai AI Festival’.

HH Sheikh Hamdan stated: “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are creating an integrated ecosystem that is shaping the future of AI and solidifying Dubai’s position as a global hub for AI innovation. AI is integral to future advancements, and Dubai stands as a platform where experts and innovators can come together to unlock its vast potential.”

His Highness added: “Dubai has always been at the forefront of identifying AI’s transformative opportunities and fostering strong public-private partnerships to drive investment in this critical field. With a clear and focused strategy, we aim to accelerate AI adoption to achieve our goals. Dubai AI Week will gather global experts to deliver solutions that benefit humanity, create new opportunities for progress, and establish best practices for AI innovation and application.”

Driving global impact

The Dubai AI Week builds on the success of the inaugural ‘AI Retreat’, hosted by DFF in June 2024 as a main event under the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence. The 2025 AI Retreat, a highlight of AI Week, will take place at the Museum of the Future, bringing together over 1,000 global experts, policymakers, and industry leaders. Featuring four roundtable discussions, the retreat will explore global and local AI opportunities, outline strategies to expand AI applications across various sectors, and launch ten strategic AI initiatives.

The ‘Dubai Assembly for Generative AI’, hosted at AREA 2071, will bring together 1,800 participants, including ministers, officials, CEOs, decision-makers, experts, and global speakers. The assembly will feature 25 main sessions and 12 immersive experiences led by major global tech companies, offering a dynamic platform to explore emerging AI technologies through discussions, exhibitions, and live demonstrations.

The ‘Global Prompt Engineering Championship’ received 2,000 applications, with 40 finalists to be selected to showcase creative solutions evaluated by a panel of 12 experts. Taking place at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071, the competition will focus on optimising AI solutions for speed, accuracy, and efficiency. A total prize pool of AED1 million will be awarded across four competition categories.

The ‘Dubai AI Festival’, held at Madinat Jumeirah, will attract 5,000 business leaders, 500 investors, and 100 exhibitors from 100 countries. Organised by the Dubai AI Campus in partnership with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the festival will serve as a platform for global leaders to exchange ideas, form partnerships, and showcase groundbreaking AI projects.

The ‘Machines Can See’ Summit, making its debut during Dubai AI Week, will welcome 5,000 visitors for its exhibitions, 850 participants, and 40 global experts and speakers. This event will bring together executives, researchers, and startups to foster collaboration and showcase advancements in machine vision technologies, a key area of AI innovation.

Premier regional showcase

The Machines Can See 2025 Summit, organised by Polynome Events in collaboration with the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications office (UAE), and DFF, stands out as a premier AI event in the Middle East. The summit will bring together 5,000 industry leaders, including 100 senior executives from top technology companies, 300 startups, and leading academic researchers. The event will offer opportunities for networking and growth, enabling organisations to strengthen their presence in the region's thriving AI ecosystem and attract top talent.

Dubai AI Week will also feature the launch of a comprehensive week-long programme in Dubai’s schools, in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). The initiative aims to educate students about Artificial Intelligence concepts and its future applications, inspiring them to actively participate in shaping the future of various industries.

Dubai AI Week is set to become a cornerstone event on the Dubai calendar, uniting global experts across a week of activations to showcase innovations, tackle sector challenges, and establish best practices for AI integration, further cementing Dubai’s leadership in AI innovation.

