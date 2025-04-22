Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews first edition of Dubai State of AI Report and witnesses launch of AI policy at Dubai AI Week

Landmark publication reveals over 100 high-impact use cases and outlines vision for AI-powered government transformation

His Highness: We want Dubai’s government entities to be fully prepared and ready for the transformations to come

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, reviewed the first edition of the Dubai State of AI Report, and witnessed the official announcement of Dubai’s AI Policy for Government Entities, during his visit to Dubai AI Week 2025.

His Highness emphasised the importance of the report in outlining the crucial role of AI in reshaping government services in Dubai and highlighting the progress of AI adoption across various government entities.

His Highness said: "The impact of artificial intelligence is now evident in many sectors and fields, and the government sector is certainly one of them. We want Dubai’s government entities to be fully prepared and ready for the transformations to come.

"We reiterate the importance of collaboration among all government entities to exchange knowledge and successful practices in various AI applications in government work," His Highness added.

The report and accompanying policy were unveiled by Digital Dubai and the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) at the Digital Dubai Showcase at Dubai AI Week, which runs from 21 to 25 April under the patronage of His Highness. The event is organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, an initiative of DFF.

The launch of the Dubai State of AI Report was attended His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai Authority. The report offers a comprehensive overview of how artificial intelligence is reshaping government services and operations across the emirate. Developed by Digital Dubai in collaboration with DFF, the report examines more than 100 high-impact, high-return AI use cases across key sectors, including urban planning, healthcare, finance, mobility, procurement, recruitment, compliance, and strategic decision-making. Many of these applications are already operational, while others are currently in development.

The report highlights how Dubai has rapidly progressed from vision to measurable implementation, reinforcing its position as a global leader in applied, ethical, and scalable government AI.

The AI Policy for Government Entities, also launched during the event, stems from commitments made during the AI Retreat 2024. It sets a unified governance framework for deploying AI across all government departments, grounded in principles of explainability, human-centricity, interoperability, and proactive regulation. The policy positions Dubai as a regional benchmark for responsible AI adoption, ensuring that ethical considerations are embedded in every phase of AI deployment.

Together, the report and policy institutionalise a forward-looking model for AI in governance; one that is data-driven, citizen-focused, and future-ready. These developments signal a major milestone in Dubai’s broader strategy to build a predictive, efficient, and personalised government.

The report also outlines AI’s role in improving social well-being, with tangible impacts in early disease detection, faster emergency response, personalised citizen engagement, and proactive public health planning. These efforts support Dubai’s vision of becoming the most citizen-centric digital city in the world.

At Dubai AI Week, Digital Dubai’s exhibition showcases live demonstrations of many of the featured use cases, including intelligent hiring platforms, dynamic resource optimisation tools, and strategic planning systems — all designed to scale in alignment with the city’s digital transformation agenda.

The report concludes with an ambitious vision for AI in Dubai through 2035. Key pillars include predictive public services, agile governance aligned with international standards, affordable high-performance computing, carbon-conscious digital infrastructure, and a robust AI research and innovation ecosystem built on public-private collaboration.

Together, the Dubai State of AI Report and Dubai’s AI Policy mark a new chapter in the city’s journey, shifting from strategy to structured, scalable, and responsible implementation of AI across all government sectors.

