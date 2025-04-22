Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses launch of Dubai’s first PhD programme in AI

- Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses launch of Dubai’s first PhD programme in Artificial Intelligence during Dubai AI Week

- Initiative announced by the University of Birmingham Dubai supports the UAE National Strategy for AI 2031 and strengthens Dubai’s position as a global innovation hub

His Highness: The academic sector plays a key role in shaping our future. Its contribution is crucial in preparing the talent and expertise required to drive Dubai’s future readiness

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, witnessed the launch of Dubai’s first-ever PhD programme in Artificial Intelligence, announced by the University of Birmingham Dubai during Dubai AI Week 2025.

The launch of the programme marks a new chapter in Dubai’s journey to become a global hub for AI, supporting the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and reinforcing the emirate’s long-term vision to foster innovation through advanced education and research.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed highlighted the importance of initiatives that contribute to both local and global innovation ecosystems. “The academic sector plays a key role in shaping our future. Its contribution is crucial in preparing the talent and expertise required to drive Dubai’s future readiness,” His Highness said.

“The new PhD programme will help develop specialised talent in key areas of artificial intelligence, including smart city development, advanced healthcare, sustainability, and future mobility – core components of Dubai's ongoing digital transformation,” His Highness added.

The launch of the programme was attended by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation.

Dubai AI Week 2025 is being organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation, and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The PhD programme aims to build a robust talent pipeline that will drive homegrown innovation and ensure the ethical, inclusive, and impactful development of artificial intelligence in the region. It is fully accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the UAE Ministry of Education and recognised for its academic and research excellence.

Students accepted in the programme will pursue diverse streams such as AI for medicine and healthcare, natural language processing, computer vision, AI ethics and regulation, and explainable and trustworthy AI. The curriculum includes personalised academic supervision, advanced research training, and access to AI labs, incubators, and government-led innovation initiatives.

The initiative is developed in collaboration with the UAE National Program for Artificial Intelligence and reflects the UAE’s commitment to empowering future generations with the skills and knowledge needed to lead in the AI era.

Running from 21 to 25 April, the Dubai AI Week aims to unite international experts, entrepreneurs, policymakers, regulators, investors, and innovators – from agile startups to global tech giants – to drive global AI innovation.

