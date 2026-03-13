Technology





As Ramadan approaches, millions across the Middle East prepare to embrace a time of reflection, connection, and spiritual reset. While traditions evolve, one modern challenge continues to shape how people experience the Holy Month, the challenge of constant digital distraction.

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) is encouraging consumers to rethink their relationship with technology this Ramadan, promoting mindful usage through simpler, purpose-built mobile devices that support focus, family time, and meaningful connections.

Ramadan has always been about slowing down, reflecting, and reconnecting with faith, with family, and with community. Yet, as smartphones become central to everyday life, many people find themselves spending increasing amounts of time scrolling, streaming, and multitasking, often missing moments that truly matter.

Recent global and regional consumer insights show a growing desire for digital balance, with many users actively seeking ways to reduce screen time, limit distractions, and create healthier tech habits, particularly during culturally significant periods such as Ramadan.

“Technology should support life, not overwhelm it,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, SVP, HMD Global - Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa. “Ramadan naturally encourages reflection and reconnection. We see this as an opportunity to help people rediscover balance by using technology more intentionally, staying connected when it matters and disconnecting when it counts.”

As part of its human-first technology philosophy, HMD continues to see strong interest in feature phones and simplified mobile experiences across the region. HMD feature phones offer essential connectivity through calls, messaging, long battery life, and reliability, without the constant notifications and distractions often associated with smartphones.

For many families, these devices are becoming valuable tools during Ramadan, helping users remain reachable while encouraging greater presence during Iftar gatherings and family visits. Parents are also increasingly introducing simpler phones to younger users, supporting healthier digital habits while maintaining safety and communication.

HMD’s focus on mindful technology extends across its wider product portfolio. Devices such as the HMD Skyline, for example, incorporate features like Digital Detox Mode, allowing users to reduce distractions by temporarily limiting app access and notifications.

Supporting this more intentional lifestyle, HMD’s newly introduced DUB audio range especially the flagship Dub X50 Pro offers users a more focused and meaningful listening experience. Designed to help users tune out background noise and tune into what matters, DUB wireless earbuds provide a seamless way to engage with spiritual content, Qur’an recitations, podcasts, and calls with loved ones while minimising digital clutter.

Complementing this ecosystem, the HMD smartwatch range support wellness and daily balance throughout Ramadan. With features designed to help users stay mindful of routines, track activity, and manage daily schedules, the HMD Watch X1 and P1 serve as practical companions for maintaining wellbeing during fasting periods while staying connected without constant smartphone engagement.

This growing movement toward intentional technology use reflects a wider cultural shift, where consumers are not rejecting innovation, but instead seeking devices that better support wellbeing, productivity, and meaningful engagement.

Across the Middle East, conversations around digital wellness, youth screen time, and family technology use are becoming increasingly prominent. Community initiatives, parenting movements, and education programmes are all encouraging more balanced digital lifestyles particularly during religious and cultural milestones.

“Ramadan reminds us that the moments that truly matter are often the simplest, sharing Iftar with family, spending time in reflection, or reconnecting with community,” added Kochhar. “At HMD, we design technology to support those moments rather than compete for attention. Whether it is using DUB audio to focus on spiritual content and meaningful conversations or using our smartwatches to support wellbeing routines and daily balance during the Holy Month, our aim is to help people stay connected in a more intentional and human way.”

By offering a wide range of devices from feature phones to digital wellbeing-focused smartphones HMD aims to give consumers the freedom to choose technology that fits their lifestyle and values.

This Ramadan, the company is encouraging users across the region to pause, reflect, and consider how their technology habits shape their daily lives, supporting a healthier relationship with devices, long after the Holy Month ends.