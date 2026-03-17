HONOR says 600 LITE smartphone to launch soon in the UAE mar...

Technology

HONOR said it will soon launch its new HONOR 600 LITE smartphone, expanding its lineup in the mid-range segment.

The company said the device features a slim unibody metal design, a 6.6-inch full-view display, and bezels measuring 1.23 mm. It also includes a 108-megapixel main camera, along with a dedicated button for AI-assisted camera functions.

According to the announced specifications, the phone is equipped with a 6,520mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging through HONOR SuperCharge technology. The company added that the battery is designed to maintain its efficiency for up to six years.

HONOR also said the device can withstand drops from heights of up to 1.8 metres and has received SGS Premium Performance certification for drop and shock resistance.

On the imaging side, the phone offers multiple shooting modes as well as AI-powered editing tools, including AI Eraser and AI Outpainting.

The HONOR 600 LITE is expected to be available in four colours: Sprout Green, Velvet Grey, and Velvet Black, at a price of AED 1,299, with a Ramadan promotional offer lowering the price to AED 1,099.