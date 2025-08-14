HONOR Introduces HONOR Magic V5 Foldable at a Premium Regional Event in Dubai

HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company, has officially taken the foldable smartphone experience to the next level with the launch of its highly anticipated HONOR Magic V5, the Smarter, Slimmer & Stronger foldable.

The unveiling, held at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, also introduced the new HONOR MagicPad 3 tablet and HONOR MagicBook Art 14 2025 laptop, showcasing HONOR’s expanding AI device ecosystem.

Under the theme “Unfold New Possibilities,” the event featured immersive experience zones demonstrating real-life scenarios such as travel, durability, AI-driven user experiences, and AI manufacturing innovations.

The event brought together media, influencers, industry leaders, and technology enthusiasts from across the Middle East and Africa to witness HONOR’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and user experience.

HONOR’s Journey to Accelerate Growth & Unfold New Possibilities

Penny Diao, Chief Marketing Officer for HONOR Middle East & Africa, opened the launch by warmly welcoming everyone and highlighting HONOR’s core philosophy: creating new possibilities while always putting users first. This approach has made HONOR the fastest-growing tech brand in the MEA region, with shipments rising over 83%, a milestone no other smartphone brand in the area has achieved. The HONOR Magic V3 doubled its foldable shipments, while the HONOR 400 series grew by 200%, showing more users are choosing HONOR’s technology.

Driven by innovation and the HONOR Alpha Plan, the brand is evolving from a smartphone maker to a global AI device ecosystem leader, building an open and inclusive AI platform with industry partners. Beyond technology, HONOR is engaging culture, gaming, and creativity through key events like AfricaCom, LEAP, and collaborations with Porsche Design and the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

HONOR has long aimed to make foldables part of everyday life, pioneering ultra-slim designs from the HONOR Magic V2’s 9.9mm to the HONOR Magic V5’s groundbreaking 8.8mm . But slimness alone isn’t enough, HONOR Magic V5 also addresses user concerns about bulk, battery life, durability, and photography.

Breaking New Guinness World Record

During the event, Emma Brain, Guinness World Records Official Adjudicator for MENA & Türkiye, announced that the HONOR Magic V5 had set a new Guinness World Record for the Heaviest Weight Lifted by a Suspended Foldable Smartphone, underscoring its exceptional strength, durability, and innovative design.

Emma Brain presented the official certificate to Mr. Ingmar Wang, President of HONOR Middle East & Africa, who remarked “This award means a lot to us, not just because we’ve set a record, but because it reflects the outstanding durability and quality of the HONOR Magic V5.” He added “From the very beginning, durability has been one of our top priorities in developing this device, as we strive to create new possibilities for foldable technology.”

Built for resilience, it features the HONOR Super Steel Hinge, tested to endure 500,000 folds and can lift a weight of 100 kilograms under controlled conditions. It also boasts IP58 and IP59 dust and water resistance ratings, plus a NanoCrystal Shield that is 15 times more scratch-resistant than regular glass.

New Possibilities in Photography on Foldables

The HONOR Magic V5’s 64MP telephoto lens delivers remarkable detail and clarity in various shooting scenarios and excels in low-light conditions, producing sharp and vivid images. Its AI Super Zoom feature allows up to 100x zoom – the best in a foldable – without losing image quality, enabling stunning photos of distant subjects.

The Smart Foldable Phone That Keeps Up with Active Lifestyle

Noof Omar, an Emirati Pilot and UAE Padel Tennis National Team Player, shared how the HONOR Magic V5 perfectly fits her busy and unpredictable lifestyle. She praised its slim, lightweight design, which easily slips into her sports bag or uniform pocket.

Noof highlighted the Magic Sidebar , a smart feature that adapts to her needs, offering AI suggestions based on what she is doing. She also emphasized the smooth multitasking capabilities and reliable battery life, which keep up with her long days.

Magic Sidebar for AI Suggestions based on What You’re Doing

The Magic Sidebar on the HONOR Magic V5 is an intelligent, context-aware panel that adapts to whatever you’re doing in real time. Seamlessly integrated along the edge of the screen, it delivers AI-powered suggestions such as AI Summary, AI Subtitles, and AI Writing. By offering the right tools at the right moment, Magic Sidebar streamlines workflows, enhances multitasking, and makes everyday tasks faster and more productive.

Google Gemini , You Ask, Your AI Assistant Answers

The HONOR Magic V5 takes productivity to the next level with Google Gemini. Pre-installed on the HONOR Magic V5, Gemini can help with planning, writing, learning, and organizing daily tasks.

To make access even more intuitive, there is a new interaction method called “Tap Tap” . By simply double-tapping the back of the HONOR Magic V5, users can instantly launch Gemini—no need to long press the power button or open an app.

New Possibilities in Performance and Battery Life

During the event, Chris Patrick, SVP & GM of Mobile Handset at Qualcomm Technologies, expressed his excitement about HONOR’s latest achievement HONOR Magic V5 “The HONOR Magic V5, powered by our Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, is uniquely designed to unleash the full potential of AI experiences, elevating mobile productivity to new heights and redefining premium performance.”

It’s worth noting that HONOR Magic V5 comes with the industry’s largest battery in a foldable device, a 5,820mAh silicon-carbon battery with 15 % higher silicon content for greater efficiency, delivering all-day power alongside 66W wired and 50W wireless HONOR SuperCharge.

Seamless Ecosystem Connectivity with HONOR Share

HONOR is making device interaction more seamless than ever with HONOR Share, its cross-platform file transfer and syncing technology. With HONOR Share , users can instantly connect, share, and sync content not only between HONOR devices but also across iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac systems and no cables, apps, or internet connection required.

Expanding the Ecosystem: HONOR Pad 3 and HONOR MagicBook Art 14 2025

Alongside HONOR Magic V5, HONOR continues to expand its intelligent device ecosystem with powerful HONOR Pad 3 and HONOR MagicBook Art 14 2025 designed for productivity and seamless connectivity.

HONOR Magic Pad 3 tablet features a vibrant 13.3-inch 165Hz HONOR Eye Comfort Display, designed to reduce eye strain while delivering smooth visuals. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform and equipped with 8 speakers supporting HONOR Spatial Audio, it offers an immersive multimedia experience.

With a large 12,450mAh HONOR Silicon-Carbon Battery, the Magic Pad 3 ensures long-lasting usage. Its ultra-slim 5.79mm thickness and lightweight 595g design make it highly portable. The tablet also supports HONOR Share, enabling instant file transfer across iOS, Android, and HONOR devices for seamless connectivity.

On the other side, HONOR MagicBook Art 14 2025 laptop combines portability with powerful performance. Weighing just 1kg and measuring only 1cm thick, it features the industry-leading 1600nit HONOR Eye Comfort Display, delivering vivid visuals while protecting your eyes during extended use. The HONOR MagicBook Art 14 2025 is engineered to keep users productive and comfortable, whether working remotely, streaming content, or multitasking on the go.

Color, Price and Availability

The HONOR Magic V5 is available for pre-order in a range of elegant color options, including Dawn Gold, Ivory White, Reddish Brown and Black— all at an exciting pre-order price at USD 1799

HONOR Magic Pad 3 is available in gray color and at a price of USD 799 during pre-order

HONOR MagicBook Art 14 is available at a price of USD 1699 during pre-order

Special offers and valuable gifts will be available depending on each country.

About HONOR

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.