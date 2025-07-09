HONOR Launches 'V5 First Pioneers' Program for Early Access to Magic V5 Foldable Phone

Following its previous early-access initiatives for the Magic V2 and V3 foldable phones, HONOR has announced the launch of the "V5 First Pioneers" program. This program offers tech enthusiasts an opportunity to experience the new HONOR Magic V5 smartphone before its official release in the region.

The initiative is designed for users to test the company's next-generation foldable technology. The HONOR Magic V5 is reported to be a thinner, more durable, and more intelligent device compared to its predecessors.

Program Details

The "V5 First Pioneers" program provides a select group of users with the HONOR Magic V5 foldable phone ahead of its market debut. Participants will receive the device along with a guide to its features. They will be asked to provide feedback on their experience, which HONOR will use for its user-centric product development.

Key Features of the HONOR Magic V5

Slim and Durable Design: HONOR has focused on creating an ultra-thin profile for the Magic V5, engineering it to be both lightweight and durable enough for daily use.

AI Integration: The device is equipped with advanced AI technology that functions as an assistant, designed to learn and adapt to user habits. Its AI functions aim to automatically adjust to various tasks, from work to entertainment, to create a more personalized experience.

Versatile Functionality: The HONOR Magic V5 combines the portability of a smartphone with the larger screen of a tablet, offering productivity features that adapt to different user needs and dynamic lifestyles.

