HONOR Magic7 Pro Makes Its MEA Debut: A New Era of AI-Powered Camera and Performance Excellence

Pre-orders for the highly anticipated HONOR Magic7 Pro in the UAE will begin on January 15 th with exclusive package worth 2197 AED.

Global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR Magic7 Pro in Dubai, UAE. Committed to providing the ultimate AI Phone experience, HONOR introduced the HONOR Magic7 Pro which features cutting-edge AI capabilities that revolutionize photography, enhance display quality, and deliver exceptional hardware performance. The HONOR Magic7 Pro comes with the Google Gemini app pre-installed.

This AI assistant from Google can help users enhance ideas, learn in new ways, write emails, plan events and more.

“We are excited to introduce the HONOR Magic7 Pro to the GCC market, where technology innovation and digital transformation are at the forefront,” said Laurance Li, General Manager of HONOR GCC. “With its seamless integration of both on-device and cloud AI, the Magic7 Pro offers an intuitive, intelligent, and secure experiences. This launch represents our continued dedication to bringing next-gen smartphones that are not only innovative but deeply relevant to the dynamic and tech-savvy GCC market.”

During the regional launch event hosted in Dubai, it was also announced that HONOR has become the official partner of Louvre Abu Dhabi for their upcoming extraordinary exhibition - “Kings and Queens of Africa: Forms and Figures of Power”. This collaboration underscores brand’s commitment to fostering innovation and creativity, extending beyond technology to support cultural and artistic initiatives that inspire and unite communities.

Revolutionizing Photography Experience with AI HONOR IMAGE ENGINE

To provide users with exceptional photography experience, the HONOR Magic7 Pro is equipped with an advanced HONOR AI Falcon Camera System. With the 50MP Super Dynamic HONOR Falcon Main Camera, users can capture intricate details and brightness in various lighting conditions, thanks to its industry-leading 1/1.3-inch Super Dynamic HONOR Falcon Camera sensor and f/1.4 adjustable aperture lens. The 50MP Wide Camera broadens users’ field of view, making it perfect for landscape shots or group photos. In addition, the 200MP Telephoto Camera is ideal for those who enjoy photographing distant subjects and stunning nightscapes, featuring the advanced 1/1.4” telephoto sensor with a large f/2.6 aperture. Harnessing the power of both the Light and Shadow Portrait Large Model, the Capture Enhancement Large Model and the Telephoto Enhancement Large Model, the HONOR Magic7 Pro integrates the AI HONOR IMAGE ENGINE – the industry’s first Mobile Imaging System with Hybrid (device-cloud) AI Large Models, providing users with a sophisticated and intelligent photography experience with elevated imaging capabilities. The Harcourt Portrait Modes offers users creative options for capturing striking portraits with refined lighting, while the AI Enhanced Portrait feature delivers ultra-high definition portraits that ensure the true colors of every subject shine through.

Introducing AI Super Zoom, designed for framing breathtaking sceneries with a remarkable focal length range of 30x to 100x, capturing crystal-clear images even from great distances powered by AI. With HONOR AI Motion Sensing Capture, users can capture precious moments with exceptional clarity. Additionally, HD Super Burst allows users to freeze high-speed action sequences with precision at 10 frames per second, ensuring that every movement is precisely captured in every single shot.

Empowering Smart Lifestyle with AI-powered MagicOS 9.0

The HONOR Magic7 Pro offer a truly personalized and intelligent interface that seamlessly integrates AI into everyday tasks. With the enhanced capabilities on Magic Portal, users can circle desired objects within the screen and enable instant text and image comprehension and access wanted app services instantly. Catering to diverse user scenarios, the Magic Portal supports a wider array of applications encompassing social media, entertainment, travel, productivity, and shopping needs. Especially, with improved semantic understanding of landmarks and movie IPs, the Magic Portal now can swiftly direct users to entertainment applications with ease.

Leveraging the seamless integration of the INSTAX MINI LINK app with MagicPortal, users can instantly capture, print, and share their memories in a single step with the mini link 3, harnessing cutting-edge connectivity and user-centric design for an enhanced, on-the-go experience.

Gemini’s overlay offers quick access to Google AI assistance and context-aware help with what's on the screen. With Gemini extensions users can find and action the information from the Google apps and services like Maps, YouTube, Flights, and Hotels.

Empowering users to maximize productivity, the HONOR Magic7 Pro feature a wide range of functionalities such as AI Translation and HONOR Notes, making it an essential tool for professionals striving for excellence at work. Additionally, HONOR Notes supports the AI Summary feature that can quickly analyze the content of users’ notes and provide a content abstract while AI Minutes enables users to distill essential insights from lengthy meeting transcripts or training materials. With AI Translation, the HONOR Magic7 Pro offer AI Face-to-Face instant translation for up to 13 languages, helping users to bridge language gaps during real-time interactions. The AI Dual-way Noise Reduction technology ensures clear communication in any setting, making multi-person meetings feel face-to-face while minimizing distractions.

To safeguard users against potential deepfake scams and ensure online security, the HONOR Magic7 series stand as the industry’s first commercial device that integrates the groundbreaking on-device AI Deepfake Detection technology. This feature employs advanced algorithms to identify manipulated content through analyzing pixel-level synthetic imperfections, border compositing artifacts, inter-frame continuity, and more, protecting users from potential deepfake scams during video calls.

Unrivaled Battery Life Combined with Exceptional Gaming Performance

Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, the Magic7 Pro is equipped with the advanced Qualcomm® Oryon CPU and Qualcomm® Adreno GPU. Coupled with the industry's first AI Real-Time Rendering technology, supported by HONOR's on-device AI capabilities and Snapdragon's heterogeneous computing architecture, the device delivers PC-level graphics and nearly full-frame gameplay, allowing users to enjoy an unparalleled and responsive gaming experience. Featuring the first AI Predictive Scheduling Engine, the device utilizes AI scene prediction and precise frame rate recognition for optimal system management, ensuring industry-leading frame rate stability with fluctuations below 0.2.

Featuring a 5850 mAh Third-generation Silicon-carbon Battery, the HONOR Magic7 series use innovative silicon-based anode materials for enhanced performance. This battery provides reliable power in low temperatures and supports fast recharging with 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge and 80W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge, allowing users to achieve a full charge in just 33 minutes with a compatible wired charger, making it an excellent choice for individuals who need quick charging solutions.

Additionally, the device boosts a stereo speaker with an integrated ultra-large sound cavity and spatial audio. Enhanced by a bass enhancement algorithm, this feature delivers a powerful and resonant bass for a richer audio experience.

Pioneering All-around Natural Light Simulation with the Natural Light HONOR AI Eye Comfort Display

The HONOR Magic7 series boast a range of AI-enabled eye-comfort features, the 6.8-inch HONOR Magic7 Pro marks a breakthrough with the Natural Light HONOR AI Eye Comfort Display, which achieves all-around natural light simulation, including colour, spectrum, polarization, continuity, brightness and rhythm, pioneering a new standard in eye care by simulating natural light characteristics across all dimensions. Additionally, the HONOR NanoCrystal Shield provides exceptional durability by being ten times more drop-resistant than normal glass and certified for dust and water-resistant capabilities, ensuring the HONOR Magic7 Pro are protected from daily wear and tear.

Price and availability in the UAE:

Pre-orders for the highly anticipated HONOR Magic7 Pro in the UAE will begin on January 15th, with the device priced at 3999 AED three stunning color options Lunar Shadow Grey, Breeze Blue, and Black. Customers who place a pre-order will receive an exclusive package worth 2197 AED, which includes the premium HONOR Watch4 PRO (1099 AED), the versatile HONOR CHOICE X5 Pro (399 AED), and a 12-month HONOR CARE plan (699 AED), ensuring an enhanced experience from day one.