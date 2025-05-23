HONOR Reveals HONOR 400 Series with Ground-breaking 200 MP AI Camera and AI Creative Editor

HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company, has officially launched the all-new HONOR 400 Series in the Middle East & Africa Region a premium event held in Dubai. The event, themed “HONOR AI Wonderverse,” combined Arabic aesthetics and futuristic design, symbolizing the perfect fusion of heritage and innovation. Guests enjoyed a unique experience with different interactive zones, where they could explore the new AI Creative Editor features in an engaging way.

The launch event was innovative and engaging, featuring different experience zones that allowed guests to explore the new AI Creative Editor features in a fun and creative way.

With its powerful AI Camera, smart AI Creative Editor, strong performance, improved durability, and standout design, the HONOR 400 Series is ready to change the way people experience smartphones.

Showcasing an elegant design inspired by nature, the HONOR 400 is available for pre-order in Midnight Black, Meteor Silver and Desert Gold at a price starting from AED 1399. Upon pre-order, users will get free gifts worth AED 897 including Earbuds S7, Louvre Abu Dhabi Phone Case and HONOR Care 12-month accidental damage protection and HONOR Care GCC Joint Warranty.

The HONOR 400 Pro is available for pre-order in three colorways Midnight Black, Lunar Grey and Tidal Blue at a price of AED 2499. Upon pre-order, users will get free gifts worth AED 1396 including Earbuds Clip, HONOR CHOICE Watch, HONOR Art Phone Cover, and HONOR care 12-month accidental damage protection and HONOR Care GCC Joint Warranty.

Users can pre-order from HONOR Online Store, HONOR Experience Store, Sharaf DG, Emax, Jumbo, Lulu, Carrefour, Eros, Etisalat by e&, Du, Virgin Megastore, Amazon, noon, KM Trading, Ecity and other rerail stores.

Ground-breaking AI Photography with 200MP AI Camera

The HONOR 400 Series sets a new standard for mobile photography with its 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Camera System, powered by the AI Honor Image Engine. The AI Super Zoom delivers up to 50x zoom on the HONOR 400 Pro and 30x on the HONOR 400, capturing distant subjects - such as a bird in flight or a city skyline - with remarkable detail. The AI Portrait Snap keeps moving subjects in focus with natural background blur.

Industry-leading AI Editing Suite with AI Creative Editor

The AI Creative Editor empowers users to elevate their visual storytelling with a suite of innovative tools. The AI Image to Video feature turns static photos into dynamic 5-second videos in just one minute. This feature brings still images to life in MP4 or Moving Photo Formats (16:9 or 9:16), offering endless creative possibilities.

Solving the problem of crowded backgrounds, the AI Erase Passers-by intelligently removes unwanted people from crowded scenes with a single click—no need to manually circle and erase each individual one by one. It seamlessly blends the background to highlight the main subject.

Meanwhile, the AI Upscale enhances low-resolution or vintage photos by sharpening details, bringing new life to treasured memories. It also features innovative and creative AI-powered editing tools such as AI Eyes Open, AI Remove Reflection, AI Cutout, Moving Photo Collage, and AI Outpainting, empowering users to edit their images their way and unleash their creativity.

Intelligent and Personalized Experience with AI-Powered MagicOS 9.0

HONOR 400 Series offers a smarter and more seamless user interface with MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15.

It introduces AI-powered features like AI Subtitles, providing real-time speech-to-text conversion for videos or recordings. Additionally, HONOR Connect simplifies syncing and transferring data between devices, even across different operating systems, such as from iOS to Android and vice versa. Meanwhile, the AI Translation breaks down language barriers with Real-Time and Face-to-Face modes, making multilingual conversations effortless.

Furthermore, MagicOS 9.0 offers a wide array of flagship-level AI innovations, including AI Magic Portal 2.0, AI Deepfake Detection, and much more. This intelligent operating system enables users to seamlessly streamline their daily lives’ tasks at work and leisure across activities with ease.

At the Forefront of Android Development and Implementation

Building on its long-standing collaboration with Google, HONOR is among the first to bring the latest Android experience to its users. This collaboration enables HONOR to provide developers with quick access to the latest Android releases, allowing users to experience the most recent and secure Android features without delay.

HONOR Commits to 6-Years of Android Updates for the Upcoming HONOR 400 Series

New Devices to Feature More Google AI Capabilities and Extended Security Updates Through 2030

Outstanding Performance and Durability

Besides the AI features, HONOR has equipped the devices with premium hardware for a smooth and lightning-fast experience. The HONOR 400 Series is powered by a 6000mAh battery, with the Pro version further enhanced by 100W HONOR SuperCharge.

In terms of durability, the series boasts Water and Dust Resistance certification, while the Pro version is upgraded with IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering extra protection.

Whether you’re passionate about photography, love crafting creative stories, or need a device to boost productivity on the move, the HONOR 400 Series delivers exceptional performance and innovation for every user.

