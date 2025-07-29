HONOR Set to Introduce New Foldable Phone in Middle East

HONOR, an AI device ecosystem company, is preparing to launch the HONOR Magic V5, a foldable phone, in the Middle East. The device measures 8.8mm when folded.

The Magic V5 features a slim design, a large battery for a foldable phone, and a hinge designed for durability.

HONOR states that it has focused on making its foldable phones more portable. The company aims for its foldable devices to offer portability comparable to traditional smartphones without compromising performance or durability.

The HONOR Magic V5's 8.8mm folded thickness is attributed to design choices for its battery, manufacturing processes, and materials used in its chassis.

Battery and Hinge Technology.

The HONOR Magic V5 incorporates a silicon-carbon battery. This battery, which is 2.3mm thick, utilizes silicon-based anodes, offering increased energy storage compared to graphite anodes. The device features a 5820mAh dual-battery system, which occupies approximately 26% of the device's internal volume and contains 15% silicon content.

The Magic V5 includes an upgraded HONOR Super Steel Hinge. This hinge is constructed from a material with a tensile strength of 2300MPa. The hinge is designed to withstand 500,000 folds and can support a vertical load of up to 100 kg under controlled conditions.

The development of the HONOR Magic V5 involved an AI-powered manufacturing process, which the company states is a first in the smartphone industry. This system aims to integrate precision and real-time optimization throughout production.

HONOR's factory uses this approach to fine-tune each device for its thin design, without compromising strength or durability. The company indicates this results in a strong device with a smooth appearance and minimal crease lines.

Advanced Materials

To achieve its thin chassis, HONOR employs a seven-layer material stack. These materials are described as both strong and lightweight. This multi-layer construction is particularly featured in the Ivory White model of the HONOR Magic V5, contributing to its durability and design.

The HONOR Magic V5 will be available for pre-order in Dawn Gold, Ivory White, Reddish Brown, and Black. The company states that the launch will include special pricing, gifts, and after-sales services.