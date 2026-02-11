Huawei Launches Diabetes Risk Assessment Feature at World Health Expo 2026 in Dubai

Dubai – Emirates 24\7- Huawei showcased its latest wearable-based blood sugar management wellness trend insights at the World Health Expo Dubai 2026. The feature uses non-invasive Photoplethysmography (PPG) technology using the advanced sensors on Huawei smartwatches to monitor the user's PPG and provide proactive wellness alerts based on the collected data. Huawei noted that this function is designed to raise awareness about potential diabetes risks and encourage users to seek early medical intervention.

According to the 2024 report by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 589 million adults aged 20 to 79 have diabetes worldwide. Globally, 43% of all people living with diabetes are undiagnosed, and 81% live in low- and middle-income countries. In the MENA region, 85 million adults are living with diabetes, a number expected to increase by 92% to 163 million by 2050. And in the UAE, there is a 20.7% prevalence of diabetes among the adult population.

Recent breakthroughs in research have found a shared genetic aetiology between resting heart rate and diabetes. Similarly, diabetes-related microvascular arteriosclerosis and neuropathy have been found to affect PPG signals. Given the multitude of mechanisms by which diabetes impacts PPG, Huawei developed a feature to Identify blood sugar fluctuations based on the PPG measurements using smartwatches. Users must consistently wear the watch on their wrist for 3 to 14 days. Upon completion, the Diabetes Risk app categorizes wellness patterns into Low, Medium, or High.

Huawei recommends that users categorized as Medium and High patterns seek professional medical help for further diagnosis. This empowers individuals to prioritize preventative care. It aims to help users recognize potential wellness trends early and seek expert advice in a timely manner. This feature shall not be confused with detecting precise blood glucose levels or diagnosis.

Professor Jiguang Wang, director of the Shanghai Institute of Hypertension, spoke at the event regarding the efficacy of wearable-based PPG technology as a reliable method for proactive health-trend awareness. Professor Wang has collaborated with Huawei to advance wearable health management. He played a key role in the development of the HUAWEI WATCH D, Huawei’s first blood pressure monitoring smartwatch, and the subsequent HUAWEI WATCH D2.

Huawei has already made the feature available on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Pro through an OTA update. Wider compatibility across more smartwatch models is on the horizon. While the feature is safe for all users and has no side effects or contraindications, it is not a replacement for professional diabetes diagnostics.