META ACQUIRES AI SOCIAL PLATFORM "MULTIBOOK

Emirates 24/7 — Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has announced the acquisition of "Multibook," a social media platform that enables artificial intelligence bots to communicate with one another.

The deal will transition the Multibook team to Meta's AI research labs, according to the BBC. Meta stated that the move will unlock "new ways for AI bots to work for individuals and businesses." Following the announcement, Meta shares rose by approximately 2% in morning trading, as reported by TradingView. Meta confirmed that current Multibook users will maintain temporary access to the platform during the integration phase.

The acquisition is viewed as a strategic push by Meta to expand its AI research capabilities and develop more advanced autonomous systems within its ecosystem. Launched in January as an experiment, the Reddit-like Multibook allowed AI programs to conduct their own conversations and even exchange discussions regarding their human operators.

While the bot-driven dialogues on Multibook’s forums garnered significant interest within the tech sector, they also raised concerns regarding cybersecurity and the ethics of AI autonomy. A Meta spokesperson told the BBC that Multibook’s approach represents a "pioneering step in a fast-evolving field." The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tech giants have been investing heavily in "AI Agents"—self-directed bots capable of planning and executing complex tasks on behalf of humans. This acquisition further expands Meta's AI portfolio as it partners with fast-growing startups to compete with rivals such as OpenAI and Google.