Meta appoints CRED founder Kunal Shah to lead WhatsApp

Technology

Leadership change comes as fintech firm secures $900 million investment from Meta

Meta-owned WhatsApp will be led by Indian fintech entrepreneur Kunal Shah, founder of CRED. Picture: Instagram

Bangalore: Meta-owned WhatsApp will be led by Indian fintech entrepreneur Kunal Shah, founder of CRED, according to an announcement by current WhatsApp head Will Cathcart on Monday.

Cathcart shared the development in a post on X, signalling a leadership transition at the popular messaging platform.

The announcement follows news that CRED is set to raise approximately $900 million from Meta, marking a significant financial collaboration between the two companies.