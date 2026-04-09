Meta unveils first AI model from superintelligence team

Technology

Superintelligence refers to AI machines that could outthink humans

The model, the first the company has released in about a year, will initially be available only on the lightly ‌used Meta AI app and website.

Washington: Meta Platforms on Wednesday unveiled Muse Spark, the first artificial intelligence model from a team it assembled last year to catch up with rivals in the AI race.

Superintelligence refers to AI machines that could outthink humans. Muse Spark is the first in a new series of models, known internally as Avocado, from that team.

The model, the first the company has released in about a year, will initially be available only on the lightly ‌used Meta AI app and website. In the coming weeks, it will replace the existing Llama models powering chatbots on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Meta's collection of smart glasses, ‌the company said.

"This initial model is small and fast by design, yet capable enough to reason through complex questions in science, math, and health. It is a powerful foundation, and the next generation is already in development," the company said in a blog post.

Muse ​Spark can also help users with tasks such as estimating the calories in a meal from a photo or superimposing an image of a mug on a shelf to see how it looks, the company said.

Meta said people could use the mode for efficiently planning a family vacation, having one agent draft a travel itinerary while the other looks up kid-friendly activities.