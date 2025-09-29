Meta Unveils New AI Video Feed Vibes

Meta Platforms (META.O) launched a new feed of AI videos, called Vibes, as the social media giant looks to fast-track work on artificial intelligence technology.

Vibes, a platform where users can create and share short-form, AI-generated videos, will be rolled out to the Meta AI app and on the meta.ai website.

Users can make videos from scratch, work with content they already have, or remix a video from the feed, along with options to add new visuals or layer in music. The content can then be uploaded directly to the Vibes feed or cross-posted to Instagram and Facebook stories and reels.