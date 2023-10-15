Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in GITEX Global 2023

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced its participation in the upcoming GITEX Global 2023 taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 16 to 20.

During the five-day event, the Ministry will showcase a series of digital projects, latest technological systems and solutions, and top innovative accomplishments and programs designed to boost service-user satisfaction.

These initiatives are part of the Ministry’s efforts to meet the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 and the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and are in line with its commitment to solidifying the country’s status as a global leader for innovation in the field of smart and digital health.

MoHAP will also be offering an exclusive insight into its exemplary health tech solutions for specialists and other interested attendees. This not only amplifies the Ministry's competitive edge in catering to both contemporary and future health requirements but also solidifies its stature as a government leader in digital transformation.

The Ministry’s participation in the GITEX Global comes in line with its keenness to exchange knowledge and expertise while keeping up to date with the latest smart information systems.

During the event, the Ministry will also highlight its innovative and AI-based digital initiatives tailored to enhance customer experience and deliver unparalleled services.



