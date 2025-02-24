Moro Hub and MongoDB Collaborate to Drive Digital Transformation

Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has announced a strategic partnership with MongoDB to help organisations in the region build the next generation of applications faster by innovating more efficiently and simplifying complex architectures. The partnership was officially signed between Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub and Boris Bialek, Field CTO of MongoDB, at the Museum of the Future in the emirate of Dubai.

This collaboration underscores Moro Hub’s commitment to empower enterprises and government entities. With a shared vision to unlock the power of data, Moro Hub will collaborate with MongoDB applications and AI- solutions, helping companies enhance their competitiveness through innovation and ongoing modernization.

“At Moro Hub, we are committed to providing state-of-the-art digital solutions that align with the UAE’s vision for a sustainable and technology-driven future. Our partnership with MongoDB enhances our ability to offer cutting-edge data-driven applications that transform businesses and government services. As part of this initiative, we will be offering MongoDB services on Moro Hub’s Green Cloud and within our Guinness World Record-achieving Green Data Center, reinforcing our dedication to sustainability and digital excellence,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

MongoDB’s presence in the region has been steadily growing, particularly in the public sector, where the company is enabling organizations to modernize their infrastructure and deliver enhanced services.

“The Middle East is an important market for MongoDB and we know that organizations in the region are ready to invest in AI and build the next generation of applications. Our new partnership with Moro Hub builds on several projects we have already worked on together and represents a milestone for MongoDB in the region. Together, we will be able to help more organizations harness the power of their data, scale their applications, and drive digital innovation,” said Boris Bialek, Field CTO of MongoDB.

The partnership between Moro Hub and MongoDB is set to redefine data-driven digital transformation in the Middle East, ensuring that public sector organizations can build and deploy mission-critical applications at scale while staying ahead in an evolving digital landscape.

