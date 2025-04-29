National Space Academy Announces Opening Registration for Second Cohort of Space Applications Training Program

The National Space Academy, a transformational initiative of the UAE Space Agency, announced opening registration for the second cohort of the Space Applications - Earth Observation training program on 14 April, 2025. This comes in collaboration with Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company, a strategic partner in the program.

This program is part of the Agency’s strategic efforts to develop applied space knowledge among experienced Emirati professionals, researchers, and graduates, particularly in remote sensing, artificial intelligence, and space data analysis. This will contribute to preparing a new generation of Emirati engineers and scientists capable of supporting the UAE’s progress in the space sector.

His Excellency Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of UAE Space Agency, stressed that the training program is a key initiative in the Agency's efforts to realize the UAE’s vision of developing and empowering Emirati talent with the skills needed for the future. Al Qubaisi explained that over the past year, 70% of the National Space Academy's graduates were employed in the space sector, as part of the strategy to invest in the development of specialized national cadres.

Al Qubaisi said: “We are preparing a generation of engineers and scientists to lead national space projects, compete globally, and promote the UAE’s leadership in this sector. We aim to do this by offering training and practical opportunities that arm our youth with experience, skills, and confidence. We believe that investing in people is the cornerstone of the sector's sustainability. This program, and other similar initiatives, reflects our commitment to transforming knowledge into effective competencies capable of contributing to the UAE’s journey towards an advanced and sustainable knowledge economy.”

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO, Bayanat Smart Solutions, Space42 said, "This program opens doors for young Emiratis who want to shape the future of space through real-world experience and applied knowledge. It introduces participants to the practical convergence of AI, Earth Observation, and geospatial analytics, the three core domains Space42 is scaling globally. Our mandate is to deliver sovereign capabilities with global relevance, and this effort reflects our alignment with the UAE’s National Space Strategy 2030. At Space42, one of our strategic principles is investing in local talent, and we see this as more than technical training; it is a launchpad for the next generation of innovators, builders, and leaders in the UAE’s space journey."

The ten-week training program, running from May 13 to July 17, 2025, is open to UAE nationals who are employed in either government or private sector entities, as well as to academic researchers working in fields related to Earth observation data, remote sensing, or geospatial sciences. It is also open to graduates with backgrounds in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), as well as those with expertise in programming or artificial intelligence. The program is delivered through a hands-on approach, blending lectures, workshops, and practical training to enhance participants' ability to apply remote sensing and artificial intelligence technologies in creating innovative space solutions.

Learn about the registration details for the second cohort of the Space Applications program at the National Space Academy via the following link:

https://forms.office.com/r/0aNygd5BS1

