Nothing launches Phone (4a) and Headphone (a) in the UAE

Technology





Nothing has launched its new Phone (4a) smartphone in the United Arab Emirates, alongside the Headphone (a), as part of its expansion strategy in regional markets.

The handset is positioned in the mid-range segment and features a camera system that includes a periscope telephoto lens, a Snapdragon processor, and the latest version of Nothing OS.

The company said the phone will be available in the UAE in black, white, blue and pink through a number of retailers and e-commerce platforms.

The device will be offered in three storage variants, with prices starting at AED 1,199 for the 128GB model.

As for the Headphone (a), it is currently available in the UAE at AED 599 and comes in four colours: pink, yellow, white and black.

The company said the smartphone market in the Middle East grew by 13% in 2025, with the UAE posting the same annual growth rate, driven by rising demand for mid-range devices.

Rishi Kishor Gupta, Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa at Nothing, said the launch of the phone in the region follows its rollout in other markets, as part of the company’s expansion plans in the Middle East.