OPENAI-BACKED CHAI HITS $1BN TO END TRADITIONAL DRUG ERA

Technology

Emirates 24/7 — Chai Discovery, a biotechnology startup backed by OpenAI, has secured a massive $130 million Series B funding round, raising its valuation to $1.3 billion. The round was led by General Catalyst and Oak HC/FT, with participation from prominent investors including Menlo Ventures, Dimension, and Thrive Capital. This investment brings the company’s total funding to over $225 million, highlighting the surging interest in AI-powered drug development.

Chai Discovery is at the forefront of a radical shift in the biotech industry, utilizing AI to design and predict molecular interactions for therapeutic purposes. Founded in 2024 by CEO Joshua Meier—a former machine learning expert at Facebook and OpenAI—the company recently introduced its "Chai-2" model, which allows for the de novo design of custom antibodies from scratch. This breakthrough aims to overcome the high costs and long durations of traditional drug discovery, offering new hope for treating complex and rare diseases that have long been considered "undruggable." While regulatory and biological challenges remain, the substantial backing from investors like Glade Brook and Emerson Collective reflects a growing conviction that AI will fundamentally reshape the medical landscape by delivering more targeted and efficient healthcare solutions.