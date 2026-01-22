OPPO Unveils AI-Powered Reno15 Series for the Gulf from Ain Dubai

Dubai, - Emirates 24/7– Global smart device brand OPPO has officially launched its latest AI-driven smartphone lineup, the Reno15 series, comprising the Reno15 Pro 5G, Reno15 5G, and Reno15 F 5G. The grand unveiling took place during a spectacular event at Ain Dubai.

The new series places a heavy emphasis on imaging capabilities, featuring a 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera across the lineup, alongside enhanced photography features and a suite of creative tools designed to empower content creators. Beyond imaging, the Reno15 series boasts improved battery life with a capacity exceeding 6,500mAh and 80W SUPERVOOC flash charging.

Powered by Android 16 and the enhanced ColorOS 16 with the all-new Trinity Engine, the devices promise a smooth and seamless user experience. During the launch event, OPPO also announced a remarkable 6-year performance guarantee.

Commitment to the Region Lai Ren, President of OPPO MENA, stated: "The launch of the Reno15 series in the GCC marks a significant new step in OPPO's long-term commitment to the region and its creative community. Over the years, the Reno series has gained popularity among local users thanks to its strength in portrait photography, serving as a medium for people to document themselves, their families, and their important daily moments."

He added, "We continue to evolve the Reno series by listening intently to user needs and developing imaging capabilities accordingly."

Revolutionary Imaging System The Reno15 Pro combines a massive 200MP main camera with a 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera and a 50MP wide lens. Meanwhile, the standard OPPO Reno15 features a 50MP periscope camera, a 50MP main camera, and an 8MP wide lens.

The series leverages intelligent processing via the new Reno Portrait Engine and skin tone algorithms to enhance image quality while maintaining natural texture. For challenging lighting, the AI-supported Flash Photography System 2.0 utilizes two rear flashes for softer illumination, while the front screen flash ensures a natural glow for selfies.

The "AI Portrait Glow" acts as a digital lighting assistant, artistically enhancing photos in less-than-ideal conditions. New features include "Popout" for multi-layered photo compositions and "AI Photo Eraser" to remove unwanted elements from videos with a single click. For videography, the devices offer 4K HDR Ultra-Steady Video and Dual-View Video, allowing vloggers to record their reactions and the scene simultaneously.

Performance and Durability ColorOS 16 comes with an official 6-year fluency protection certificate, ensuring long-term reliability. The all-new Luminous Rendering engine ensures fluid animations and transitions.

In terms of hardware, the Reno15 Pro 5G sports a 6.32-inch display, while the Reno15 and Reno15 F feature 6.59-inch and 6.57-inch screens respectively, all with a 120Hz refresh rate. The series sets a high bar for durability with IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings.

Under the hood, the Pro model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, while the Reno15 runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. Connectivity is boosted by AI LinkBoost 3.0, with Pro models benefiting from a dedicated SignalBoost X1 chip, reportedly reducing gaming latency by up to 84%.

AI for Creativity and Productivity The series introduces "AI Mind Space," activated by a simple three-finger swipe, serving as a smart hub to capture and organize content across apps. A full suite of AI tools facilitates daily tasks, including translation, recording, and an AI-powered call assistant. All major AI features are supported by OPPO’s private cloud computing, ensuring strict data privacy.

Design and Local Culture Inspired by the Aurora Borealis, the design features a polished glass back housing a "Dynamic Stellar Ring" camera module.

Reflecting a deep connection to local culture, OPPO unveiled "Bedouin Ollie" as its official Creative Ambassador. Designed specifically for the Middle East, Bedouin Ollie symbolizes creativity rooted in daily life and tradition.

OPPO also announced a limited-time trade-in offer available at partner stores across the UAE, allowing customers to exchange their old smartphones for the new devices.