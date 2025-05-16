Oracle, Cleveland Clinic, G42 announce strategic partnership to launch AI-based global healthcare delivery platform

Oracle Health, Cleveland Clinic, and G42 today announced a strategic partnership to develop a groundbreaking AI-based healthcare delivery platform. This initiative aims to improve patient care and public health management by leveraging AI, nation-scale data analytics, and intelligent clinical applications to create secure, scalable, and accessible care models that positively impact people’s health and longevity.

The platform will serve as the foundation for an AI-driven healthcare hub, combining Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle AI Data Platform, and Oracle Health applications, Cleveland Clinic’s world-class clinical expertise, and G42’s capabilities in sovereign AI infrastructure, health data integration, and advanced clinical AI models. Designed to meet the evolving needs of global populations, starting with the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates, the platform will deliver secure, scalable, and intelligent healthcare solutions that enhance patient outcomes, enable precision medicine, and support the transition from reactive treatment to proactive wellbeing.

Fully AI-enabled health systems will continually analyse population and public health data in real-time, providing practitioners with clinical intelligence at the point of care. Clinicians and public health administrators will also gain deeper insights into the well-being of patient populations at scale and the factors that may be contributing to disease progression and poor outcomes. The platform will also enable organisations to simultaneously improve care quality while driving down costs by finally giving both clinical and operational executives the data, analyses, and predictive capabilities they need to improve patient and financial outcomes.

In tandem, the collaboration will help drive a new era of life sciences innovation by removing the silos between clinical research and clinical care. Providers will be able to more easily identify clinical trial candidates and enroll them in appropriate studies at the point of care. Researchers will be able to access invaluable real-world data to detect opportunities for therapeutic intervention and closely monitor the performance and effects of existing and new therapies to limit risk, support patient safety, and get life-saving new treatments to market faster.

The platform will:

• Deliver an AI-driven healthcare infrastructure rooted in data privacy, clinical quality, and operational efficiency.

• Establish a scalable and cost-effective care model that positions the U.S. and UAE as co-leaders in supporting next-generation healthcare solutions.

• Use AI to enhance diagnostics, personalize treatments, optimize outcomes, and reduce costs at scale.

• Deliver high-quality, affordable care worldwide, addressing the rising pressures of aging populations and chronic diseases.

“Aging populations, rising costs, and the complexity of care demand a complete reinvention of how healthcare is provided,” said Oracle Executive Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison. “Oracle’s AI Data Platform and suite of clinical applications can help us understand disease and population health in ways that fuel scientific breakthroughs, reduce the cost of care delivery, and improve patient care. Together with Cleveland Clinic and G42, we will deliver the modern tools providers need to help people live longer, healthier lives.”

“This venture represents a bold leap forward in our collective mission to transform how healthcare is delivered. As a leader in healthcare, it is a moral imperative to create solutions that benefit the health and wellness of people,” said Tom Mihaljevic, MD, President and CEO, and Morton C. Mandel CEO Chair of Cleveland Clinic. “An AI-enabled model of care could positively impact global health systems - a flagship example of how data-driven, tech-powered healthcare can deliver better outcomes, lower costs, and expand access worldwide.”

“At the intersection of life-saving science and transformative technology lies our greatest opportunity to redefine the future of health. This partnership between Cleveland Clinic, Oracle Health, and G42 signals the strength of the UAE–US technology corridor, and our shared resolve to build a new health intelligence fabric,” said Peng Xiao, Group CEO at G42. “Together, we are advancing a model of care defined by precision, sovereignty, equity, and longevity for all.”

This partnership is set to become the standard of how public-private collaboration and data-driven innovation can help dramatically improve healthcare outcomes while making care more affordable and accessible. Together, Oracle, Cleveland Clinic, and G42 will reshape the future of health for generations to come.

G42 and Cleveland Clinic have already established a strong collaboration through Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and the UAE has demonstrated its commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery through its decades-long partnership with Cleveland Clinic.

