Technology





POCO launched its X8 Pro smartphone series in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, introducing the POCO X8 Pro Max and POCO X8 Pro as part of a revised structure for its X lineup, the company said.

The new devices focus on processing performance, larger batteries and upgraded displays, as smartphone makers continue to compete on hardware specifications and gaming-related features in the mid-to-upper segment.

POCO said the X8 Pro Max is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500s chipset, while the X8 Pro uses the Dimensity 8500-Ultra platform. Both models support hardware-level ray tracing and include the company’s WildBoost Optimization and LiquidCool thermal management systems.

The X8 Pro Max carries an 8,500mAh battery, while the X8 Pro has a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery. Both devices support 100W charging and 27W reverse charging, according to the company.

The X8 Pro Max features a 6.83-inch display, while the X8 Pro has a 6.59-inch screen. POCO said both phones support up to 3,500 nits peak brightness and 3840Hz PWM dimming.

For imaging, both models include a 50-megapixel main camera and a 20-megapixel front camera. The company said the X8 Pro Max uses a Light Fusion 600 image sensor, while the X8 Pro is equipped with Sony’s IMX882 sensor.

The phones run on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and support features including Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and the company’s cross-device connectivity tools. POCO said the X8 Pro Max also supports eSIM.

In the UAE, the POCO X8 Pro Max is priced at 1,599 dirhams ($435.56) for the 12GB/256GB version and 1,799 dirhams for the 12GB/512GB model.

The POCO X8 Pro starts at 1,199 dirhams for the 8GB/256GB variant, while the 12GB/512GB version is priced at 1,399 dirhams.