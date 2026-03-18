Technology
POCO launches X8 Pro smartphone series in UAE
POCO launched its X8 Pro smartphone series in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, introducing the POCO X8 Pro Max and POCO X8 Pro as part of a revised structure for its X lineup, the company said.
The new devices focus on processing performance, larger batteries and upgraded displays, as smartphone makers continue to compete on hardware specifications and gaming-related features in the mid-to-upper segment.
POCO said the X8 Pro Max is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500s chipset, while the X8 Pro uses the Dimensity 8500-Ultra platform. Both models support hardware-level ray tracing and include the company’s WildBoost Optimization and LiquidCool thermal management systems.
The X8 Pro Max carries an 8,500mAh battery, while the X8 Pro has a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery. Both devices support 100W charging and 27W reverse charging, according to the company.
The X8 Pro Max features a 6.83-inch display, while the X8 Pro has a 6.59-inch screen. POCO said both phones support up to 3,500 nits peak brightness and 3840Hz PWM dimming.
For imaging, both models include a 50-megapixel main camera and a 20-megapixel front camera. The company said the X8 Pro Max uses a Light Fusion 600 image sensor, while the X8 Pro is equipped with Sony’s IMX882 sensor.
The phones run on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and support features including Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and the company’s cross-device connectivity tools. POCO said the X8 Pro Max also supports eSIM.
In the UAE, the POCO X8 Pro Max is priced at 1,599 dirhams ($435.56) for the 12GB/256GB version and 1,799 dirhams for the 12GB/512GB model.
The POCO X8 Pro starts at 1,199 dirhams for the 8GB/256GB variant, while the 12GB/512GB version is priced at 1,399 dirhams.