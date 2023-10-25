Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation to enhance digital transformation through Microsoft cloud adoption

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) and Microsoft signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration opportunities in the areas of skilling, ideation workshops, sustainability, and application development and deployment on joint projects, powered by the Microsoft cloud.

The MoU was signed at GITEX Global 2023 by Nasser AlNeyadi, Vice President of PCFC, and Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will develop and deliver skilling initiatives covering infrastructure, digital and app innovation, data and AI, and business applications for PCFC employees. They will also simplify application development and deployment with low-code and no-code technology to improve productivity, drive innovation, and accelerate PCFC’s digital transformation journey.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasser AlNeyadi, Vice President of PCFC, said, “Our collaboration with Microsoft is a significant milestone in our pursuit of digital excellence. Through this collaboration, we will unlock new frontiers in skilling, innovation, and sustainability, all of which are pivotal to our mission of delivering superior services and preparing our team for the challenges of a digitally-transformed future. We are proud to embark on this journey with Microsoft and look forward to setting new standards of excellence for the UAE and beyond”.

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, added, “We are delighted to collaborate with PCFC to help achieve their strategic digital transformation goals and deliver the best-in-class services to their customers. This is testament to our commitment to empowering organizations across the UAE with the latest AI technologies and honing the skills of their workforce to drive innovation and productivity”.

In addition, Microsoft will offer guidance and best practices to support AI-related initiatives within PCFC through the use of Azure OpenAI where applicable.

