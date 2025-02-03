RTA, e& UAE explore advancing future technologies in mobility and communications

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai held an important meeting with a delegation from e& UAE to discuss enhancing the use of future technologies in mobility and communications. The discussion also explored opportunities for joint projects aimed at advancing mobility infrastructure and developing innovative solutions tailored to the demands of the digital era.

The meeting focused on leveraging advanced technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to improve smart mobility services and deliver solutions that enhance the comfort, safety, and quality of life for public transport users in Dubai. Additionally, it highlighted opportunities to utilise modern communication networks to provide real-time, accurate data on traffic movement and logistics services, contributing to smoother traffic flow and reduced congestion.

The RTA showcased its innovative digital initiatives across seven key areas: digital twin technology, metaverse, robotics, ecosystems, enterprise solutions, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and the Internet of Things. These initiatives are part of Phase I of RTA’s recently announced Digital Strategy 2023-2030, encompassing 82 projects and initiatives. The strategy aims to build a fully flexible and scalable digital infrastructure, achieve fintech-enabled mobility at 100%, increase the digital adoption rate of services to 95%, digitally empower all employees, and develop 50 AI use cases.

Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO of the Corporate Technology Support Services Sector at RTA, reaffirmed RTA’s dedication to advancing digital innovation and shaping a promising future for transportation in Dubai. He remarked: “By leveraging the power of 5G technology for real-time traffic management, adopting AI-driven solutions to provide seamless travel experiences, and utilising IoT to develop smarter and safer infrastructure, we strive to push the boundaries of what is achievable and establish leadership in intelligent transport systems.”

Al Mudharreb added: “By harnessing advanced technologies, we aim to build an integrated mobility ecosystem defined by intelligence, efficiency, and sustainability, dedicated to serving our community and seamlessly connecting its various sectors.”

Abdullah Al Ahmad, Acting Senior Vice President for Government Sales and Key Accounts at e& UAE stated: “At e& UAE, we believe the advanced digital technologies we develop, along with our innovative solutions, play a pivotal role in driving digital transformation and shaping the future of smart mobility. We are committed to delivering a flexible and advanced digital infrastructure that enhances the efficiency and quality of transport services by leveraging our 5G networks, AI applications, and IoT solutions. Our partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai underscores our dedication to creating sustainable and integrated solutions that align with Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s smartest city.”

During the workshop, participants proposed a range of ideas for further study, covering areas such as Mobility-as-a-Service platforms, 5G technology integration in public transport, vehicle connectivity through the Internet of Things (IoT), and the incorporation of communication towers into smart city infrastructure.

