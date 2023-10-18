RTA inks agreement with Samsung to activate nol digital card on Samsung smart devices via nol Pay App at GITEX 2023



In pursuit of its goals to embrace advanced technologies, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reiterated its commitment to - partnering with renowned international technology firms to drive its digital transformation and sustainability.



To this effect, RTA entered into an agreement with Samsung Gulf Electronics, aimed at enabling the use of digital nol cards on Samsung smart devices through nol payment platform (nolPay App). The agreement was signed during the GITEX (16-20 October 2023) at the Dubai World Trade Centre featuring extensive participation from leading local, regional, and international technology companies.



Mohammed Al-Mudharreb, CEO of Corporate Technology Support Services Sector signed the agreement for RTA, and Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of Mobile Experience Division at Samsung Gulf in the Arabian Gulf Countries signed it for Samsung Gulf Electronics.



“The signing of this agreement contributes to advancing the government's vision to establish Dubai as the world's premier smart city, and positioning Dubai as the first city in the region to digitalise public transportation cards on smartphones. This milestone is a key lever of delivering quality smart payment services using nol cards. Users will have the convenience of downloading their digital nol cards onto Samsung smart devices through the nol payment app. As such, nol cards can be used in secure digital payments across the public transportation network at various retail outlets. The step resonates with the global and local payment technology trends and elevates customer satisfaction and happiness.



Fadi Abu Shamat said: "Our partnership with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority to incorporate nol cards into Samsung mobile devices marks a significant step toward the development of a more convenient and efficient transportation system. This innovative partnership not only makes life easier for riders but also underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge technologies that enrich the lives of residents and visitors. Hand in hand, we are forging a path toward a smarter future that promises a smooth and seamless experience for public transport users in Dubai.”



“This collaboration enables clients to use nol digital card in a seamless and secure payment process, maintaining the utmost standards of protection, security, and privacy of their data and accounts," he added.







