Samsung Reclaims the Spotlight with Its Thinnest Foldable Phone Yet with "Fold 7"

Samsung Electronics has unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold7, the latest generation in its line of foldable smartphones. The device features a slimmer and lighter design than its predecessors, with enhanced performance, improved image processing, and expanded support for artificial intelligence capabilities, all integrated into the new One UI 8 interface based on Android 16.

Weighing 215 grams, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is 8.9 mm thick when folded and just 4.2 mm when unfolded. It sports a 6.5-inch external Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, and an 8-inch internal screen that offers 11% more viewing area than the previous generation, with peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits.

In exclusive remarks to Emirates 24/7, Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of Mobile Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said the Fold7 represents a new kind of challenge for Samsung and a major leap forward in its Android-based smart device lineup. He noted that completely redesigning the device and integrating high-performance capabilities while slimming it down was a significant engineering feat. Samsung, he emphasized, is betting on the Fold7 as a high-efficiency, multifunctional productivity tool for both global and regional markets.

Abu Shamat added, “Samsung aims to offer a variety of models to meet diverse user needs. In this launch, we’ve also introduced the Galaxy Flip7, alongside the Galaxy S25 Edge, to cater to younger users who value elegance and style. Meanwhile, the Fold7 marks a substantial upgrade over its predecessor, with larger capabilities, a full design overhaul, and noticeable improvements in thickness and weight—changes our Galaxy fans around the world have been demanding.”

Commenting on why Samsung did not use the new silicon-carbon batteries—known for enabling slimmer designs and higher capacity—Abu Shamat stated, “Samsung does not implement any technology without thorough and extensive testing to ensure it is completely free of technical or reliability issues. The silicon-carbon battery technology is still in its early phases, and adopting it now would be premature. Samsung is not willing to risk its legacy on unproven innovations.”

Refined Design and Enhanced Durability

The Galaxy Z Fold7 features a reengineered FlexHinge with a multi-track structure designed to reduce crease visibility and increase durability. The outer shell is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, while the internal screen is reinforced with titanium and 50% thicker ultra-thin glass (UTG). The frame is made of armor-grade aluminum with a 10% improvement in shock resistance.

Custom Processor with Elevated AI Performance

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, developed in collaboration with Samsung. The chip delivers a 41% boost in neural processing unit efficiency, a 38% improvement in CPU performance, and a 26% increase in GPU power. This enables on-device AI features to run without relying on cloud servers.

Upgraded Imaging System

The Galaxy Z Fold7 boasts a triple-lens rear camera system, led by a 200MP main sensor that captures highly detailed images with 44% improved light capture over the previous model. It also includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The ProVisual Engine enhances photo and video processing quality, while AI-powered Night Video enables clear video recording in low-light conditions.

AI-Powered Productivity and Editing Features

The device supports direct photo and video editing with tools like Photo Assist and Generative Edit. Users can benefit from features such as “scan suggestions” and audio noise removal in videos, along with a side-by-side view of edited and original content on the large internal screen.

Smarter Experience with One UI 8 and Galaxy AI

One UI 8, based on Android 16, brings interactive AI features to the forefront. Gemini Live allows for multimodal interaction through voice and visuals. The Circle to Search function delivers instant results in a pop-up window without disrupting ongoing tasks, while AI Results View displays AI-generated outputs in a side panel, preserving the visibility of original content.

