Samsung To Begin HBM4 Production, Plans Supply to Nvidia

Samsung Electronics is reportedly set to commence mass production of its next-generation high-bandwidth memory chips, known as HBM4, later this month.

The company is expected to begin supplying the chips to Nvidia early next week for use in its advanced artificial intelligence processors under the “Vera Rubin” platform.

Industry sources said Samsung has successfully completed quality verification tests required by Nvidia and has received initial purchase orders, signalling a strengthening of its competitive position and technological leadership in the high-performance semiconductor market.

The move marks a significant step for Samsung as it accelerates its presence in the rapidly growing AI memory segment, where demand for cutting-edge, high-bandwidth chips continues to rise.