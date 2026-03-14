Shamoon' and 'Path Wiper': The Digital 'Scorched Earth' Viruses Shaking Global Supply Chains

Technology

Malware initially emerged and flourished at the hands of hackers whose primary goals were financial gain, either through data theft or encryption via ransomware. However, "Wiper Malware" represents a category within the same family that deviates from this profit-driven motive. Wipers are not designed to steal data or demand ransoms; their fundamental purpose is total erasure and destruction. Engineered for pure sabotage, these programs act as digital weapons of mass destruction, leaving behind a trail of irreversible ruin.

Technically, these viruses do not seek to ransom data but are programmed for the sole purpose of comprehensive obliteration. They attack the core of operating systems and paralyze networks to the point where devices become irreparable. Wipers often disguise themselves as "ransomware" to mislead victims about their true destructive intent. They operate through harsh yet effective methods, penetrating operating systems or networks to overwrite data with random information, tampering with the Master Boot Record (MBR), and corrupting file system structures. This ensures that the system can no longer boot or read its content, leading to the total destruction of data on both individual devices and servers.

Historical Roots The prominent roots of this weapon date back to the spring of 2012, when a mysterious virus targeted the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum and the National Iranian Oil Company, leaving behind completely erased files that researchers could not fully analyze due to the virus's superior ability to wipe its own traces. Within months, this infection went public through the "Shamoon" virus, which struck Saudi Aramco in August 2012. It disabled approximately 30,000 devices in one of the largest sabotage strikes ever to target the global private sector—a moment international reports and U.S. agencies considered a turning point in the history of destructive attacks, before the same virus resurfaced in advanced versions in 2016.

Scorched Earth Strategy These viruses technically rely on a digital "scorched earth" strategy. This was exemplified by the "WhisperGate" virus in early 2022, which displayed a fake ransom note without any mechanism for data recovery. This evolved into the latest strain, "Path Wiper," discovered in June 2025, which demonstrated terrifying technical maturity in its ability to distinguish between local and network paths and destroy sovereign system files with extreme precision. The year 2017 marked the biggest turning point when an attack originating from Ukraine via accounting software transformed into a global cross-border catastrophe. It caused billions of dollars in losses and forced giants like Maersk and FedEx to admit operational losses of nearly $600 million, while also disrupting the production of vaccines and medicines at companies like Merck.

Mass Destruction The employment of this weapon extended beyond economic sabotage to major international events like the 2018 Olympics and the 2022 Russia-Ukraine war. The latter saw an unprecedented density of wiper strains, such as "CaddyWiper" and "AcidRain" attacks, which took tens of thousands of internet servers offline and caused physical damage to hardware, necessitating total replacement. This evolution from random attacks to large-scale selective sabotage has placed "Wiper" at the top of strategic threat lists. Today, these programs attack the foundation of business continuity, forcing major institutions to adopt rigorous defense strategies based on isolated backups and monitoring external management tools, as it has become clear that a single virus starting on a simple device can end up shaking the stability of global supply chains.