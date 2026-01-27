Smart Assistant Delivers Audio News Summaries to UAE Users

Emirates 24/7 - Yango Group has announced the launch of its bilingual smart assistant, Yasmine, offering concise, on-demand news summaries designed to help users stay informed without scrolling through countless headlines. Users can request summaries in Arabic or English, filtered by location, time frame, or topic, providing a clear and well-structured overview of top stories from trusted sources in the UAE.

With a single voice command, Yasmine delivers instant briefings on the latest news—whether it is breaking economic developments in the UAE, yesterday’s national headlines, the latest football updates, or a general overview of the day’s most important stories.

The summaries are delivered in simple, easy-to-understand language and in a concise format suited for busy moments, such as morning routines or coffee breaks.

The service adapts to how people prefer to consume news, allowing users to specify geographic scope—Dubai, other emirates, the GCC region, or international markets—as well as time frames such as today, yesterday, or the past weekend. Users can also choose topics of interest, including politics, business, culture, or sports.

Rami Abu Arja, Senior Innovative Marketing Manager at Yango Group Middle East, said: “People want a fast and reliable snapshot of what matters to them—an efficient tool that helps them catch up on the news in just a few minutes, over breakfast or coffee. With instant summaries in both Arabic and English, Yasmine transforms headlines into timely, clear insights, keeping users informed without the effort of prolonged browsing.”