Soundcore Launches Liberty Buds Earbuds in the Middle East and Africa

Dubai - Emirates 24/7 - Soundcore, a brand under Anker Innovations, announced the launch of its new wireless earbuds, the soundcore Liberty Buds, in the Middle East and Africa as part of the Liberty series.

The company said the earbuds feature a lightweight, semi in-ear design, with improvements in audio performance and features aimed at extended daily use during work, commuting, and travel.

According to the statement, the Liberty Buds are built with a half in-ear structure designed to reduce pressure during prolonged wear, alongside internal refinements intended to enhance stability while moving and in crowded environments. The earbuds also support adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), which automatically adjusts noise reduction levels based on surrounding conditions, in addition to a transparency mode that lets outside sound in when users need to stay aware of their surroundings.

The company added that the earbuds offer extended battery performance with fast-charging support, as well as a durable design intended to maintain consistent sound quality throughout the day.

The statement quoted Jeffrey Liu, General Manager of Anker Innovations in the Middle East and Africa, as saying the product focuses on combining wearing comfort, a secure fit, and noise-control features in line with everyday use requirements.

Soundcore said the Liberty Buds will be available in the Middle East in black, white, and blue.