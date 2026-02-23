2.57 PM Monday, 23 February 2026
SpaceX Launches 53 Satellites Into Orbit As Part of Its Expanding Starlink Constellation

By WAM

SpaceX has launched 53 satellites into orbit as part of its expanding Starlink constellation, executing two separate missions that further demonstrate the company's advancing capabilities in space logistics and rocket reusability.

SpaceX launched two more batches of Starlink satellites on Saturday, and in the process set a new rocket reuse record.

The 53 new Starlink satellites added to SpaceX's megaconstellation of more than 9700 active broadband internet relay units. The dual missions marked the 21st and 22nd Falcon 9 launches of the year.

