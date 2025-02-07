Step Dubai 2025 returns to Dubai Internet City with five new tracks, highlighting PropTech innovation

Step Dubai, the MENA region’s leading technology conference, is set to return for its 13th edition on February 19-20, 2025, in strategic partnership with Dubai Internet City, the region’s premier technology hub and part of TECOM Group PJSC.

This year’s edition is poised to welcome over 8,000 attendees, 200+ speakers, and an impressive $9 billion USD in fund presence, reinforcing Step Dubai’s position as the foremost platform for innovation, collaboration, and investment in the tech ecosystem.

As Dubai Internet City marks 25 years of fostering digital transformation, Step Dubai 2025 introduces five new thematic tracks that explore the most impactful trends shaping the future of technology:

Founders & Funders – A hub for startup founders, investors, and accelerators to discuss strategies for scaling and securing funding in the MENA region.

AdTech 2.0 – A deep dive into AI-driven advertising, programmatic technology, audience targeting, and brand safety.

PropTech – Debuting in partnership with Dubai Land Department, this track highlights AI-powered real estate solutions, blockchain transactions, and smart urban development.

AI Agents, LLMs & Cloud – A comprehensive exploration of AI’s impact on industries, cloud infrastructure, and large language models.

FinTech for SMBs – Insights into fintech solutions that enhance financial management for small and medium-sized businesses.

The PropTech track underscores Dubai Internet City’s and Dubai Land Department’s commitment to advancing real estate technology. The REES Initiative by Dubai Land Department further reinforces Dubai’s role as a global PropTech hub by promoting smart real estate solutions and AI-driven services.

Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector at Dubai Land Department, stated:

“Dubai’s position as a global innovation hub is reaffirmed through leading events like Step Dubai 2025. The introduction of a PropTech track reflects the rapid digitization of the real estate sector, where technology plays a fundamental role in enhancing services, transparency, and investor experience. Dubai Land Department remains at the forefront of PropTech advancement, aligning with our vision to create an integrated digital ecosystem.”

Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City, added:

“Entrepreneurs and innovators are driving the future of technology. Step Dubai 2025 continues to be a platform that unites visionary minds, while Dubai Internet City, celebrating 25 years of empowering the digital economy, remains committed to fostering a collaborative environment for groundbreaking ideas. Aligned with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, our ecosystem will support meaningful connections, strategic partnerships, and transformative innovations.”

This year, BIM Ventures joins Step Dubai 2025 as a Super Partner, enhancing the event’s networking opportunities. Highlights include The Startup Basecamp, Pitch Competition, Mentor’s Corner, and Investor Meetings, offering entrepreneurs direct access to global investors and venture capitalists.

Industry leaders set to speak include Blake Beltram (Mindbody, parent company of Classpass), Mohsen Moazami (Groq), Elie Khouri (Vivium Holding), Michael Lahyani (Property Finder), Anjali Aggarwal (Noon Payments), James Wang (Alibaba Cloud), and more.

Ray Dargham, CEO of Step, emphasized:

“The global tech landscape is rapidly evolving, with AI at its core. Step Dubai 2025 is embracing this transformation by expanding its AI-focused track, creating opportunities for startups and investors to drive the next wave of innovation.”

A dynamic group of startups from in5, TECOM Group’s entrepreneurship incubator, will also participate, including Lika (planning app), Zenadmin (IT management platform), Parfumery (custom perfume design studio), and Estaie (PropTech specialist). These ventures are part of a broader in5 community that has collectively raised over AED 7.8 billion since 2013.

Step Dubai 2025 Venue & Registration

Step Dubai 2025 will take place at Dubai Internet City, home to over 4,000 businesses and 31,000 professionals, including global technology leaders such as Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia. Tickets are now available for purchase, and startups can submit their applications here.

