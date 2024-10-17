Tahaluf Earns Recognition for Achieving CMMI Level 5

During its participation in GITEX Global 2024 Tahaluf announcing its appraisal at level 5 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®. The appraisal was performed by Univate Solutions, a CMMI Institute transition partner.

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.

CMMI Level 5, the highest maturity level in the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) framework, emphasizes continuous process optimization and innovation. Key features include a data-driven approach to performance improvement, the ability to predict trends and proactively address issues before they arise, and a commitment to refining processes through innovation and automation. These elements ensure that organizations operate at peak efficiency, delivering consistently high-quality results while staying agile and responsive to industry changes.

Tahaluf is one of the fastest growing IT companies that has developed advanced software solutions for the government sectors and operated with various markets. Therefore, Tahaluf has gained extensive experience that helped in advancing its market position in a very short time. This synergy of competence provides added value and excellent quality services, products and solutions for Tahaluf’s customers.

Tahaluf's main goal is to improve people's quality of life by developing cutting-edge IT solutions. We take advantage of our expertise and experience to create solutions and technologies that can really affect the present day and shape the future.

CMMI Institute (CMMlinstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people process, and technology. CMMI Institute's promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage.

