The Unique Digital Platform, DP3, Includes a Number of Large Government Entities in its First Phase

During its participation in GITEX 2023, the Department of Finance (DOF) for the Government of Dubai launched a digital platform for managing projects within the public-private partnership (PPP) framework.



Dubbed DP3, the newly launched digital platform is unique and is specialised in managing partnership projects implemented between the public and private sectors, during all stages: the project identifying and studying, through to completing its implementation, and commencing its operation. The platform is concerned with government entities that intend to implement partnership projects between the public and private sectors in the Emirate of Dubai.



“We are keen to successfully deliver the government’s infrastructure projects by expanding the PPP framework under the government supervision, to involve the private sector in implementing infrastructure projects across various government sectors, as well as operating them,” said H.E. Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, DOF Director General. “The platform will play an effective role in facilitating the involvement of the private sector in our PPP framework.”



During the DP3 launch ceremony at GITEX, Aref Abdulrahman Ahli, Executive Director, Planning & General Budget Sector at DOF, said: “Dubai’s strategic vision is based on the need to continue supporting large-scale investments in social and economic infrastructure, through alternative financing structures such as the PPP ecosystem, to establish large infrastructure projects whose contract life can reach up to 30 years.”



“We are pleased to welcome all government entities under the umbrella of the new DP3 digital platform that was developed to automate and facilitate the management of PPP projects, from the idea through to the implementation and operation, and until the completion of project contracts,” he added.



Muna Ahmed Abdulla, Director, Capital Projects Division at DOF, said: “The new digital platform DP3 will enhance the governance of adoption and implementation of the PPP framework across various government entities in Dubai and enable DOF to set goals and objectives that will support expanding the implementation of this ecosystem in various sectors and across public services.”





