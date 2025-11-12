TRENDS’ 2nd Annual AI Dialogue to Discuss Tech Diplomacy in the Middle East and North Africa on November 13

Held in partnership with the Cybersecurity Council, the event brings together leading global tech companies and five UAE universities.

The 2nd Annual Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence, organized by TRENDS Research & Advisory, kicks off tomorrow in strategic partnership with the UAE Cybersecurity Council and 21 other partner entities, under the title Tech Diplomacy in the Middle East and North Africa. The event will feature researchers and experts from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in the United States, alongside speakers from Google, OpenAI, G42, GC REAIM, Khalifa University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, New York University Abu Dhabi, and other scientific and academic institutions.

The TRENDS 2nd Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence, held in partnership with the Cybersecurity Council as a strategic partner, brings together leading global technology companies, five UAE universities, and CSIS experts—participating for the first time in the Middle East—to address several key issues related to the latest developments in artificial intelligence and tech diplomacy. The event will include three main sessions featuring elite experts, decision-makers, and academics from around the world.

The first session, titled Powering Progress: The New Era of US-Gulf Partnerships, will explore opportunities for strategic cooperation in innovation and advanced technology, and the role of AI in driving future partnerships.

The second session, Navigating the Geopolitics of AI, will highlight how technological advancements are reshaping global power balances and how AI impacts international relations and policy-making.

The third session, Soft Power Through AI and Digital Infrastructure, will focus on how innovative technologies can be leveraged to enhance nations’ positive global image, foster cross-cultural communication, and promote sustainable development.

The Dialogue will conclude with a closing address summarizing the key ideas and recommendations to support collaborative research and the practical applications of AI at both regional and international levels.

The participation of researchers from CSIS, one of the most influential U.S. think tanks—ranked first globally in defense and national security—adds significant weight and depth to the dialogue.

The 2nd Annual AI Dialogue, organized by TRENDS Research & Advisory, features a distinguished network of strategic partners from leading institutions across the public, private, and international sectors. The Cybersecurity Council joins as a strategic partner, while G42 participates as the strategic AI partner. The event also includes major technology partners from the global private sector, including CrowdStrike, Accenture, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, and Microsoft.

In addition, several academic partners are participating: United Arab Emirates University, Rabdan Academy, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, and Khalifa University, reflecting strong synergy between scientific research and practical application in advanced technology fields.

On the media front, the event enjoys the support of several prominent media partners, including the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Sky News Arabia, CNN Business Arabic, The National, Global Advisors Communications, China Arab TV, Big Asia Media, and Viory Media, as well as the U.S.–UAE Business Council and Lebanon’s An-Nahar newspaper. Gulf News